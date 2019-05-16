Evan Brady’s time with Chaminade tennis came to a fitting conclusion Thursday afternoon, with his final match ending like so many of his others: in victory.

The senior won the singles title at the CHSAA individual tournament for the second straight season, defeating St. Anthony’s Tavish McNulty, 6-4, 6-2, at Hofstra.

“I’m going to be gone next year, so I wanted to give my best effort in my last match at Chaminade,” Brady said. “I thought I played well and was able to fight it out.”

For the second consecutive year, Brady went undefeated in league play at first singles and carried this success into the individual tournament, which culminated in a showdown with McNulty.

“Playing against Tavish always brings out the best in the two of us,” said Brady, who beat McNulty, 6-3, 6-1, in the 2018 final. “He’s so consistent and never gives up a point. Every point is a high-intensity point because we both want it so bad, so we’re fighting so hard. Today, it just came out in my favor in the end.”

Chaminade coach Dan Petruccio said that Brady excels at lifting his game during pivotal spots in the match and that this was on display Thursday.

“When a set’s 2-1 and there’s a chance it could go 2-2, he takes the game and goes up 3-1,” Petruccio said. “That’s when Evan shines, in those tight moments.”

Brady also said the win carried extra weight as his final match for Chaminade.

“Playing in tournaments [outside of school] is completely individualized,” he said. “You’re playing for yourself and that’s all it is. When you’re playing for Chaminade, you’re playing for all these other guys who are rooting you on. That can make it more stressful, but also a lot more rewarding and a lot more fun.

“To end my time on the team with a good win against a great player like Tavish, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

On the other court, St. Anthony’s Ronan McCormack and Brendan Keating beat Chaminade’s Lucas Leston and John Cochrane, 6-4, 6-2, to win the league doubles title.