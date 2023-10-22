Garden City domination: Nina Wiese wins Nassau girls tennis singles title, Angelina Bravo and Kayla Castellano take doubles crown

It started as a seeming Cinderella story. Now it’s starting to look like a full scale takeover.

Garden City continued to make waves in Nassau County girls tennis on Sunday by pulling off a clean sweep at the Section VIII individual championships. Senior Nina Wiese breezed through her final two matches to capture the singles championship and senior Kayla Castellano and freshman Angelina Bravo took down the No. 1- and No. 2-seeded pairings to earn the doubles crown.

All three will be in action for the undefeated and seventh-seeded Trojans in Monday's semifinal of the team championships when they attempt to follow last Thursday’s upset of No. 2 Roslyn in a matchup against third-seeded Hewlett.

“Another day in the amazing season we’re having,” Castellano said. Added Wiese: “I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season than this one.”

The top-seeded Wiese dropped only one game in her two matches. After she defeated No. 5 Madison Lee of Great Neck South in a semifinal, 6-1, 6-0, she played a near-flawless final against No. 2 Kailin Goncha of North Shore for a 6-0, 6-0, victory in the championship.

Wiese, who is the first county singles champion from Garden City since Alexa Graham in 2012, should be in line for a top-four seeding at this weekend’s state championships in Schenectady.

Goncha posted a 6-1, 6-3 semifinal win over Angel Walia of Herricks to earn a state tournament berth. Walia topped Lee in the third-place match, 6-4, 6-4, to punch her ticket to the state tourney.

Wiese was the third-place finisher a year ago – and was sixth in the 2022 state tournament – and said “I had a lot more confidence this year and I was looking to redeem myself for losing a close semifinal last season.”

“I like the pressure that comes with being expected to win on paper,” Wiese said. “So when I got to the final I wanted every point and to always stay in control.”

Goncha played for the Vikings as a seventh- and eighth-grader, spent three seasons doing tournament play and returned to high school tennis for her senior season. “Playing ‘counties’ was a great experience and I can’t wait for ‘states,’” she said.

Castellano's deft play of the angles from the baseline and Bravo’s quick reactions at the net helped the sixth-seeds past second-seeded Zia Mukherjee and Stephanie Marcharet in a semifinal, 6-2, 6-3. They then had to wait as top-seeded Andrea and Evangelina Vases, sisters from Manhasset, ground out a near three-hour 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 semifinal win over unseeded Manami Wakazono and Diya Varma of Syosset. Castellano and Bravo looked fresher in winning the title match, 6-2, 6-4.

Garden City’s Angelina Bravo and Kayla Castellano win the girls doubles championships during the Nassau girls tennis individual singles and doubles finals at Eisenhower Park on Sunday. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Wakazono and Varma will be the third Nassau entry in the state doubles tournament after topping their Syosset teammates Mukherjee and Marcharet, 6-4, 7-5.

Castellano had played county tournament singles in past years but made a connection with Bravo at tryouts after the freshman’s family moved from Howard Beach to Garden City this year. It then turned out their skill sets made for a great pairing.

“The first thing I noticed about her was how nice she was at tryouts,” Castellano said of Bravo. “And she shines on the court. . . . She has the quickest hands and great agility at the net.”

“It was such a compliment she wanted to play with me,” Bravo said. “I love how she’s a baseline grinder. She’s insane on the baseline and that gives us a kind of variety to win.”