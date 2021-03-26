Newsday's top girls tennis players for 2021

Rachel Arbitman, Hewlett, Sr.

A two-time Newsday Player of the Year, she was the New York state singles champion in 2018 and doubles champion with teammate Nyla Gershfeld in 2019. Arbitman is only the second Long Island player to win both a singles and doubles title after Hauppauge’s Jennifer Kellner did it in 2007 and 2008. Arbitman is committed to play tennis at Harvard University.

Nyla Gershfeld, Hewlett, Fr.

One half of the 2019 state doubles champions, Gershfeld was named Newsday Player of the Year along with Arbitman after they won the title in Latham.

Rose Hayes, Westhampton, Jr.

The two-time Newsday Suffolk Player of the Year has captured two straight Suffolk individual championships. Her quick feet, consistency and work-ethic have helped her reach the state quarterfinals two years in a row and allowed her to lead her team to back-to-back Suffolk team titles.

Alex Ho, Syosset, Jr.

This is her fifth year playing for the Braves and she was a key member of the Syosset team that won the Nassau championship in 2018. She leads the team with her balance between consistency and aggression.

Nicolette Loeffler, Cold Spring Harbor, Soph.

Only a sophomore, Loeffler still has plenty of big match experience and leadership ability. In 2018 she reached the second round of the state doubles tournament and in 2019 she made the semifinals. Her biggest strength is her ability to read any situation on the court no matter who she is playing against.

Victoria Matos, Longwood, Soph.

She has been playing first singles since she joined the team in seventh grade. The all-court player thrives in her aggressive game style from the baseline and closing points out with great hands at the net. She advanced to the quarterfinals in the Suffolk individual tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Thea Rabman, Port Washington, Soph.

She has achieved instant success since her first varsity season as a seventh grader in 2017 when she was a part of the Nassau doubles champions. She followed that up with two appearances in the state singles tournament, culminating in last season’s run to the final. She will be focusing primarily on doubles this season.

Ellie Ross, Port Washington, Soph.

She has been a key member of the Port Washington squad that has won 50 of their last 51 matches and captured the Long Island team championship in 2019. She advanced to the state doubles quarterfinal’s last year with partner Andrea Martinez.

Ava Scordo, North Shore, Jr.

She leads the team with her powerful forehand and the ability to take time away from her opponents at the net. In 2017, Scordo was a state quarterfinalist in doubles with her sister, Olivia and finished fourth in the individual tournament in 2019.

Emily Tannenbaum, Commack, Sr.

The lefty is a national tournament player who leads her team with her powerful serve and forehand and made the Suffolk individual final in 2018. Tannenbaum has committed to play tennis for the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kady Tannenbaum, Commack, Fr.

She was the 2019 Suffolk runner-up as an eighth grader. Tannenbaum is calm and composed, using her patience on court as a weapon.

Andriana Zaphiris, Hauppauge, Sr.

She leads the Eagles with her aggressive game style, high tennis IQ and physical strength. Zaphiris finished third in Suffolk in 2019 and reached the second round of the state tournament. She is committed to play tennis for Marist College.

Lauren Zola, South Side, Sr.

She was part of the Nassau doubles champions in 2018 and reached the state quarterfinals with partner Julia Gentile. Last season she reached the Nassau individual quarterfinals.