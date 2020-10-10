Elle Brignati, Sacred Heart Academy, Jr.

As the 2018 MVP for the Lady Spartans, she will lead the team in singles with her powerful game.

Mia Devino, Kellenberg, Jr.

Returning from an undefeated (11-0) 2019 championship season, her power from the baseline and quickness on court will lead the Firebirds in singles.

Nicolina Giannola, St. Anthony’s, Soph.

Her technically-sound game and quickness should make an immediate impact on the Friars, who were undefeated in winning league and state championships in 2019.