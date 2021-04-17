Nassau girls tennis individual championships
Scenes from the Nassau girls tennis individual championships on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Harborfields vs. Shoreham-Wading River boys soccer Photos: Bellport vs. Hills East in Suffolk II semis Photos: Suffolk cross country division championships Our top high school sports photos: April 2021 Photos: Connetquot vs. Bay Shore girls volleyball Photos: Massapequa vs. Uniondale boys soccer Photos: West Islip vs. Bellport football Photos: Harborfields vs. Rocky Point football Photos: Seaford vs. Clarke football Photos: Plainedge vs. Bethpage football Photos: Sayville vs. Westhampton football Photos: Valley Stream South vs. Hewlett football Photos: Commack vs. Brentwood boys soccer Photos: Amityville vs. Sayville boys soccer Photos: Garden City vs. Locust Valley field hockey Photos: Mepham vs. Garden City boys soccer Photos: North Shore vs. Mepham girls volleyball Photos: HHHW vs. Commack girls tennis Photos: North Shore vs. CSH football Photos: Massapequa vs. Syosset football Photos: Malverne vs. Friends Academy football Photos: Longwood vs. Bellport football Photos: Miller Place vs. BBP football Photos: Brentwood vs. Whitman boys soccer