After a year off from the Great Neck North girls tennis team to focus on the recruiting process, Amy Delman came into this season just trying to enjoy her senior year with the team.

An accomplished player who reached the state semifinals as a sophomore, Delman took a relaxed approach.

“I knew it would be a fun experience and I wasn’t focused on the results,” Delman said.

But the results have followed. Delman is one of four Long Island players to reach the quarterfinals of the state tournament at the Tri-City Tennis Center in Latham, which continues Sunday morning.

No. 6 Delman will play Port Washington’s No. 3 Thea Rabman at 9 a.m., the fifth time the two have played each other this season, Delman said. No. 2 Merri Kelly Hannity of Cold Spring Harbor and No. 4 Rose Hayes of Westhampton are the other Long Island players to advance.

“I enjoy playing people that I know because I like having a strategy going in,” Delman said. “I know it’s going to be a tough match but I’ve been strategizing and hoping for the best.”

Hayes will have a familiar opponent as well. She was knocked out in the quarterfinals last year by Briarcliff’s Rebecca Lim and will get a chance to avenge that loss.

“Rose is definitely playing better than last year,” Westhampton coach John Czartosieski said. “She’s got more offense in her game and is moving the ball around like she always has but her shots have more pace.”

“You don’t really notice it as you’re playing all the time,” Hayes said. “But when you make the comparison over a full year you can really see it.”

Nassau also advanced its top three doubles teams, including top-seeded Rachel Arbitman and Nyla Gershfeld of Hewlett. Second seed Kaya and Kavina Amin of Wheatley and Port Washington’s No. 7 Andrea Martinez de los Rios and Ellie Ross will meet in a quarterfinal matchup.