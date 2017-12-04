Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls tennis team in 2017.

Long Island Player of the Year: Rachel Arbitman, Hewlett, Fr. Arbitman's first season playing varsity tennis could not have been much more successful. She came in second at the state tournament in Latham after winning every set en route to the Nassau county title. She also ia an experienced tournament player on the national circuit and is ranked 52nd in the nation among girls 14 and under by the United States Tennis Association.

Jackie Bukzin, Eastport-South Manor, Sr. Bukzin won her second consecutive Suffolk title and earned a fifth consecutive top-four finish. She also reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Amy Delman, Great Neck North, Soph. Delman took fourth in the state tournament, the second-best finish from a Long Island player.

Thea Rabman, Port Washington, 7th grade Rabman and her doubles teammate, Martine McGowanm showed instant chemistry and it helped them win the Nassau county tournament. They also finished fourth in the state. In match play, Rabman played first singles to lead Port Washington to a Long Island title.

Martine McGowan, Port Washington, 8th grade McGowan and her doubles teammate, Thea Rabman, showed instant chemistry and it helped them win the Nassau county tournament. They also finished fourth in the state. In match play, McGowan played second singles to lead Port Washington to a Long Island title.

Ariana Malik, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr. In their first full season playing doubles together, Malik and her doubles teammate, Lauren Cherkin, repeated as county champions and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Lauren Cherkin, Half Hollow Hills East, Jr. In their first full season playing doubles together, Cherkin and her doubles teammate, Ariana Malik, repeated as county champions and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.