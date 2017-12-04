TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 40° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 40° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolTennis

Newsday's All-Long Island girls tennis team 2017

By Sal Cacciatore  salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Meet the players who earned first-team honors for Newsday's All-Long Island girls tennis team in 2017.

Long Island Player of the Year: Rachel Arbitman, Hewlett, Fr.

Arbitman's first season playing varsity tennis could not
Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

Arbitman's first season playing varsity tennis could not have been much more successful. She came in second at the state tournament in Latham after winning every set en route to the Nassau county title. She also ia an experienced tournament player on the national circuit and is ranked 52nd in the nation among girls 14 and under by the United States Tennis Association.

Jackie Bukzin, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.

Bukzin won her second consecutive Suffolk title and
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Bukzin won her second consecutive Suffolk title and earned a fifth consecutive top-four finish. She also reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Amy Delman, Great Neck North, Soph.

Delman took fourth in the state tournament, the
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Delman took fourth in the state tournament, the second-best finish from a Long Island player.

Thea Rabman, Port Washington, 7th grade

Rabman and her doubles teammate, Martine McGowanm showed
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Rabman and her doubles teammate, Martine McGowanm showed instant chemistry and it helped them win the Nassau county tournament. They also finished fourth in the state. In match play, Rabman played first singles to lead Port Washington to a Long Island title.

Martine McGowan, Port Washington, 8th grade

McGowan and her doubles teammate, Thea Rabman, showed
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

McGowan and her doubles teammate, Thea Rabman, showed instant chemistry and it helped them win the Nassau county tournament. They also finished fourth in the state. In match play, McGowan played second singles to lead Port Washington to a Long Island title.

Ariana Malik, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr.

In their first full season playing doubles together,
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

In their first full season playing doubles together, Malik and her doubles teammate, Lauren Cherkin, repeated as county champions and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Lauren Cherkin, Half Hollow Hills East, Jr.

In their first full season playing doubles together,
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

In their first full season playing doubles together, Cherkin and her doubles teammate, Ariana Malik, repeated as county champions and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Coach of the Year: Shane Helfner, Port Washington

Helfner led Port Washington to its first Long

Helfner led Port Washington to its first Long Island Championship since 2008.

By Sal Cacciatore  salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Center Moriches' Ben Hamilton celebrates his first goal Newsday's All-Long Island boys soccer team
Sammy Gibson of Long Beach plays the ball Newsday's All-Long Island boys volleyball team
Northport-Commack's Chloe Stepanek celebrates her win in the Newsday's All-Long Island girls swimming team
Kings Park's Meagan Murphy gets the ball over Newsday's All-Long Island girls volleyball team
Smithtown East's Amanda Funaro takes a shot in Newsday's All-Long Island field hockey team
Katherine Lee of Shoreham-Wading River wins the Suffolk Newsday's All-Long Island girls cross country team
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE