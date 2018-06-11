TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team 2018

By John Boell and Gene Morris john.boell@newsday.com, gene.morris@newsday.com
Print

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team for the 2018 spring season.

Long Island Player of the Year: Patrick Maloney, Oyster Bay, Sr.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Jack Flores, Huntington, Soph.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Evan Brady, Chaminade, Jr.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Abhinav Srivastava, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr.

Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Mathew Cashin, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Eli Grossman, Syosset, Sr.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Andrew Lin, Commack, Sr.

Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Preet Rajpal, Syosset, Sr.

Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Sol Yoon, Commack, Sr.

Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

Coach of the Year: Jimmy Delevante, Commack

Photo Credit: George A. Faella

