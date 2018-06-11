Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team 2018
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team for the 2018 spring season.
Long Island Player of the Year: Patrick Maloney, Oyster Bay, Sr.
Jack Flores, Huntington, Soph.
Evan Brady, Chaminade, Jr.
Abhinav Srivastava, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr.
Mathew Cashin, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.
Eli Grossman, Syosset, Sr.
Andrew Lin, Commack, Sr.
Preet Rajpal, Syosset, Sr.
Sol Yoon, Commack, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Jimmy Delevante, Commack
