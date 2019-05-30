TODAY'S PAPER
Wheatley's Karan Amin on a roll in state tennis tournament

Wheatley's Karan Amin competes in the New York

Wheatley's Karan Amin competes in the New York State boys tennis championship at the USTA Billie Jean Kinf National Tennis Center on Thursday. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Karan Amin couldn’t have hoped for a better start.

The Wheatley senior showed up at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing on Thursday ready to make his mark at the state individual boys tennis tournament and finished the first day unblemished, not losing a game in two matches.

Amin won his second-round match, 6-0, 6-0 over Jerry Xiao of Williamsville East after also not dropping a game in his first-round victory over Eric Schuman of Averill Park.

“I’m feeling pretty good, my legs are moving well,” Amin said. “I’ve gone through a couple of injuries but today has been really good.”

Amin, the fourth seed, now has a quarterfinal match with Ryo Sakai of Keio Academy at 8 a.m. Friday. A win would set up a potential showdown with top-seeded Ryan Fishback of Geneva, last year’s state runner-up.

“You can’t really get ahead of yourself,” Amin said. “The quarterfinals will be a good match and so would Fishback if I get to play him. I’ve known him for a while and he’s a really solid player. I’ve played him once before and it would be a really good experience.”

Amin will be joined in the quarterfinals by Syosset’s Kabir Rajpal, the second seed. Rajpal defeated Saratoga’s Nicholas Grosso, 6-0, 6-3 to advance.

“It’s the first day so you just try and get a feel for the court, a feel for the ball and get your mind ready,” Rajpal said. “I’m really happy with how I played today. I didn’t have any glaring things that could be a problem. It was a good start.”

Rajpal, who didn’t play high school tennis last season, has experience at the state tournament. He was a part of a doubles team that finished third when he was an eighth grader in 2016.

“I forgot how much fun it is to be at states,” Rajpal said. “It’s really cool to be back here and playing on these courts.”

Rajpal will play Gabriel Castillo-Sanchez of Washingtonville in the quarterfinals.

In the doubles draw three Long Island teams advanced to the second round but only Nassau champions Mikey Weitz and Adrian Tsui advanced to the quarterfinals.

The third-seed pair from Roslyn will face Alan Tu and Braden Thyroff of Pittsford-Sutherland in a quarterfinal after winning 6-3, 6-0 over Essex Glowaki and Dhruv Nanavati of Jamesville-Dewitt in the second round.

NYSPHSAA Individual Boys Tennis Championship

Singles 2nd Round: No. 4 Amin (Wheatley) def. Xiao (Williamsville East), 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 Rajpal (Syosset) def. Gross (Saratoga), 6-3, 6-0. No. 8 Hastings (North Tonawanda) def. Koscinski (Center Moriches), 6-2, 6-1. No. 3 Krall (Bronxville) def. Schlesinger (Cold Spring Harbor), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles 2nd round: No. 1 Sahaykan/Shuler (Scarsdale) def. Yu/Liao (Commack), 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 Weitz/Tsui (Roslyn) def. Glowaki/Nanavati (Jamesville-Dewitt), 6-3, 6-0. Dartawan/Rackliffe (Niskayuna) def. No. 5 Filgel/Gershfeld (Hewlett), 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

