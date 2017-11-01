This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
High SchoolTennis

Sofia Walzer, Brittany Polevikov get a delayed L.I. title

After a waiting a week, Port Washington girls tennis wins first Long Island crown since 2008 with victory over Ward Melville

By Sal Cacciatore  salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
For Port Washington girls tennis, Wednesday afternoon’s win was worth the wait.

The Vikings defeated Ward Melville, 5-2, at Half Hollow Hills West to win their first Long Island championship since 2008. The match began last Wednesday, but play was suspended because of rain.

“It’s a great accomplishment to do this in my senior year,” said Sofia Walzer, who won at first doubles with Brittany...

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

