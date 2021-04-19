Alex Ho and Olivia Tiegerman knew they needed to find a way to turn around the momentum.

The first doubles team from Syosset dropped the first set of their match Monday at Eisenhower Park and knew a girls Nassau team championship for Syosset could rest on their shoulders.

"We really wanted to stay positive and be more consistent," Ho said. "We figured that since we were down a set we had nothing to lose and we were the underdogs anyway. We wanted to just leave it all out there."

And that they did, winning the final two sets to win the match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, over Sam Radinsky and Phoebe Levitsky, to clinch No. 2 Syosset’s 4-3 win over No. 1 Port Washington.

It was the second straight match that Ho and Tiegerman won after dropping the first set. They won 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles in a semifinal against Hewlett.

"That really helped our mentality," Ho said. "We knew if we could do it then that we could do it here as well."

The Syosset pair also remembered Radinsky and Levitsky winning after going down a set when the teams squared off in a regular-season matchup.

"Once we lost the first set we knew that was what they did last time against us," Tiegerman said. "We knew we could turn it around."

Syosset also took third singles when Alexa Brecher defeated Katie Kors, 6-0, 6-3, third doubles with Elsie Ho and Amanda Huang defeating Grace Ain and Yazmeen Deyhimi, 6-1, 6-1, and fourth doubles with Iris Ho and Mia Silverman defeating Joanne Salloum and Yasmeen Munoz, 6-4, 6-1. (The latter two Ho teammates are sisters; Alex Ho is not related.)

"The depth of our program grows year after year," Syosset coach Shai Fisher said. "The girls are dedicated year round. They push each other — it starts in practice — and it gets very competitive in a fun, good way. This is a testament to how much work they put in throughout the year."

The win gave Syosset its second county title in the last three seasons. Port Washington was the defending Long Island champions.

"I give all the girls and the parents all the credit," Fisher said. "This was not your normal season fighting through sports being shut down. They were so dedicated."

"I was not expecting a season at all," Alex Ho said. "The fact we were able to have one and have playoffs and a county championship, it’s just an honor to be a part of it."