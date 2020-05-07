Newsday's top boys tennis players 2020

SINGLES PLAYERS

Aron Bursztyn, Ward Melville, Soph.

He is a lefthander and an extremely consistent baseliner. He is also a two-time All-Suffolk selection in singles.

John Caprin, St. John the Baptist, Sr.

The team captain plays the top position for the Cougars and earned the Walter Lace Team Spirit Award for his positive energy during competition.

Christian Firescu, Kellenberg, Soph.

He’s a fierce competitor, who earned a starting spot in singles after he finished in the final four of the 2019 NSCHSAA junior varsity tournament.

Jack Flores, Huntington, Sr.

The two-time Suffolk singles champion and state qualifier will attend Bowdoin in the fall.

Josh Kaplan, Westhampton, Jr.

He reached the quarterfinals in the Suffolk tournament as a sophomore for the second straight season.

Matthew Kronenberg, Ward Melville, Jr.

He is a two-time All-Suffolk singles player. He hits with tremendous spin and strength.

Michael Kulikowski, Kellenberg, Jr.

He has been a starting singles player since freshman year. He mixes his shots well and won the 2019 NSCHSAA junior varsity singles tournament.

Jared Phillips, Plainview, Sr.

He’s a four-year singles starter that has helped lead the Bulldogs to the Nassau semifinals each year. He will play for Washington University in St. Louis.

Chris Qi, Harborfields, Soph.

Coach Bob Davis believes Qi’s potential is ‘limitless’. He is an All-Suffolk singles selection and finished second in the Division I tournament in 2019.

Rohan Reddy, Jericho, Sr.

He is an aggressive player who likes to dictate play with his forehand. He competed in numerous USTA national tournaments and found success in singles and doubles. He will be play for Johns Hopkins.

Kyle Romero, St. John the Baptist, Jr.

He’s a spirited player, which complements his performance. He has earned the top position for the Cougars since he was a freshman.

Alan Sabovic, Connetquot, Sr.

He’s 6-3 and has a crushing backhand with precise accuracy from the baseline. He earned a league title last season and placed third in Suffolk. He won two rounds in the 2019 state tournament and was awarded the state sportsmanship award.

Alex Smargiassi, Comsewogue, Sr.

He was an All-Suffolk singles player in 2019. He leads the Warriors in singles play and as a team captain. He’ll play at Stony Brook.

Matt Strogach, Commack, Soph.

He is a three-time All-Suffolk selection and plays at the top of the lineup for the Cougars. He strikes the ball exceptionally well and has become a well-rounded player with a lot of weapons.

Mike Weitz, Roslyn, Jr.

He claimed the 2019 Nassau doubles championship and finished fourth in the state championship (with Adrian Tsui class of 2019).

DOUBLES

Vincent Fermo, Chaminade, Sr.

Matthew Doodian, Chaminade, Jr.

Fermo and Doodian led the Flyers from the doubles court. They are students of the game with a level-headed approach that turns each game into a chess match.

Logan Fliegel, Hewlett, Sr.

Stephen Gershfeld, Hewlett, Fr.

Fliegel and Gershfeld placed second in the 2019 Nassau tournament and advanced to the state championship. Fliegel is a tenacious competitor and Gershfeld is one of the top rising players in Nassau.

Jack O’Neill, Kellenberg, Soph.

Aedan O’Hara Kellenberg, Jr.

The adaptability of this duo to different strategies, power from the baseline and great court coverage will make this partnership difficult to beat. They easily transition between singles and doubles play.

Brendan Keating, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Ronan McCormack, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

The duo led St. Anthony’s on the doubles court with their skills and leadership. The Friars were the Nassau-Suffolk Diocesan champions in 2018 and 2019.

Joseph Monticciolo, Ward Melville, Jr.

Robert Monticciolo, Ward Melville, 8th grade

Joseph is a returning All-Suffolk selection. He’s a lefty that excels in doubles play with his strong serve and volleys. Robert will be joining his brother to compete in doubles for the Patriots.