Aron Bursztyn, Ward Melville, Jr.

The defending Suffolk III singles champion has a tremendous serve and a versatile game. Bursztyn, who competes in USTA national tournaments, looks to finish points at the net.

Ansh Chadha, Syosset, Soph.

He has been a varsity starter since eighth grade and relies on his big serve and powerful groundstrokes.

Alexander Davis, Chaminade, Sr.

The senior provides strong leadership for the Flyers. He is headed to Pepperdine University in the fall.

Dylan D’Agate, Half Hollow Hills East, Jr.

He has a high tennis IQ and the ability to adjust to any opponent and style of play. Entering his fourth year of varsity play, D’Agate is looking to dictate play with his strong forehand.

Brian Gao, Syosset, Sr.

In 2019, he was the state tournament runner-up in doubles (with Peter Bukary, class of 2020). Gao, who will attend New York Univeristy, has strong physical endurance and is eager to finish points early.

Stephan Gershfeld, Hewlett, Soph.

Gershfeld recently won two national USTA singles tournaments and was a doubles county finalist in 2019 (with Logan Fliegel, class of 2020). His strenghts on the court are his speed and consistency.

Benjamin Grushkovsky, Hewlett, Jr.

He uses his power to dictate play on court for the Bulldogs. Grushkovsky’s serve and volley is dangerous with a strong forehand to back it up.

Michael Han, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr.

The defending Suffolk County doubles champion and captain for the Thunderbirds can control the match with his backhand and versatility.

Albert Hu, Great Neck South, Fr.

The first-year varsity singles player will play at the top of the lineup and leads the Rebels with his solid groundstrokes and work ethic.

Ian Kaish, Northport, Sr.

He leads the Tigers at the top of the singles lineup. Kaish is known for his integrity on and off the tennis court.

Josh Kaplan, Westhampton, Sr.

The Hurricanes top singles player has a steady game and is calm under pressure. He reached the quarterfinals in the Suffolk tournament twice. Kaplan is headed to Colby College in the fall.

Gavin Koo, Roslyn, Soph.

The three-year varsity starter has been playing at the top of the lineup for the Bulldogs since he joined the team in eighth grade. He is a talented athlete and strong from the baseline.

Matthew Kronenberg, Ward Melville, Sr.

The 2018 Suffolk III singles champion generates a lot of spin on the ball, pushing his opponents behind the baseline. Kronenberg has found success in multiple USTA events this past year and is headed to Stony Brook University in the fall.

Michael Kulikowski, Kellenberg, Sr.

As a singles starter since his freshman year, Kulikowski leads the Firebirds with his versatility. He won the 2019 NSCHSAA junior varsity singles tournament and is headed to Arizona State University in the fall.

Edward Liao, Commack, Fr.

The all-court offensive player was a doubles county finalist in 2019 (with freshman James Yu). Liao leads the Cougars with his willingness to attack and finish points quickly.

Sean Moran, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

The team captain has the Friars seeking their third straight league championship. Moran plays strategically with a lot of grit and composure and will be headed to Stetson University in the fall.

Aidan O’Connor, Manhasset, Sr.

The five-year starter has been playing first singles since he joined the team. He placed fourth at the county championships in doubles his sophomore year (with Steven Salerno, class of 2019). O’Connor is attending Cornell University in the fall.

Chris Qi, Harborfields, Jr.

He leads the Tornadoes on the singles court with his speed, agility and quick hands at the net. His finished second in the Division I tournament in 2019.

Kyle Romero, St. John the Baptist, Sr.

He has been a top player for the Cougars since his freshman year.

Jeffrey Rosario, St. Anthony’s, Soph.

Leading the team in singles, this first-year varsity player comes in with USTA national experience and is known for building points and his big serve.

Evan Rupolo, Patchogue-Medford, Sr.

He leads the Raiders on the singles court and is a strong contender for the Suffolk III singles championship this season. Rupolo has been named all-county four times.

Michael Safir, Jericho, Jr.

The first-year varsity player is bringing USTA national tournament experience to the Jayhawks. The three-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net is looking to make an immediate impact in singles.

Matthew Strogach, Commack, Jr.

He has led the Cougars on the singles court since seventh grade. Strogach has an outstanding return of serve and excels at taking the ball on the rise.

Mike Weitz, Roslyn, Sr.

The five-year varsity player was a county doubles champion in 2019 and placed fourth in the state tournament that same year (with Adrian Tsui, class of 2019). He will attend Colgate.

James Yu, Commack, Fr.

He was a doubles county finalist in 2019 (with freshman Edward Liao) and helped his team to the county finals that same year. He brings experience and firepower to the Cougars.

Doubles

Zachary Sheena, So., and Cayden Shen, Fr., Roslyn

The duo is 5-1 on the season at first doubles in Nassau’s toughest conference, having only dropped three sets all season. Following a close three-set loss in a match against Great Neck North the pair went on a five-match win streak.

Andre Insalaco, Sr. and Bobby Stabile, Fr., Westhampton

They started the season off with a big three-set victory over another top team from Ward Melville and haven’t looked back, sprinting out to a 6-0 record. They’ve been a big part of elevating Westhampton to the top of League VII.

David Gold, Sr. and Daniel Greilsheimer, Jr., Port Washington

The duo started the season 4-0 at first doubles for Port Washington before dropping a match to Roslyn. They stand at 5-1 as a team and have helped lead the Vikings to a 4-2 overall record.

Manny Hakimian, Sr., and Dylan Kohanim, So., Great Neck North

The team of Hakimian and Kohanim have only dropped one match all season, a three-set loss to the top team from Port Washington. In their five wins they’ve only dropped one set.