A look at the top singles and doubles players in high school girls tennis for the fall of 2021, listed in alphabetical order.

Alexa Brecher, Sr., and Rachel Lin, Syosset, Jr.

The duo reached the finals of the Nassau doubles championship last season with their steady play from the baseline and the net.

Elle Brignati, Sacred Heart, Sr.

With powerful groundstrokes and a strong serve, Brignati helped lead Sacred Heart to the CHSAA final last season.

Mia Devino, Kellenberg, Sr.

A fierce competitor and team leader who boasts heavy groundstrokes. She will attend the University of Indianapolis.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Isabella Dinulescu, Whitman, Jr.

Experienced in both high school and USTA tennis, she is a three-star recruit, according to tennisrecruiting.net.

Diane Durante, Manhasset, 8th grade

She finished fourth in the Nassau doubles championship last season and leads Manhasset in both singles and doubles. She is a two-star recruit, according to tennisrecruiting.net.

Nyla Gershfeld, Hewlett, Soph.

Gershfeld was a state doubles champion as an eighth-grader in 2019 with partner Rachel Arbitman, which earned the pair Newsday Player of the Year honors. Gershfeld is a two-star recruit according to tennisrecruiting.net.

Nicolina Giannola, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Giannola is a consistent baseliner who is not afraid to take chances when the opportunity arises. She has led the team in singles since she joined the squad.

Rose Hayes, Westhampton, Sr.

She won her third Suffolk singles title last season and is one of the top contenders for a state title this season. Hayes has had two state quarterfinal appearances and is a five-star recruit, according to tennisrecruiting.net. She has verbally committed to Gonzaga.

Alex Ho, Syosset, Sr.

Ho was a key member of two Nassau championship teams, winning last season and in 2018. Now in her sixth season of varsity tennis, her game is built around consistency and aggression.

Eesha Kaushik, Syosset, Jr.

Kaushik led her team to the Nassau championship last season. Her game features a strong inside-out forehand, big serve and the ability to close out points at the net.

Katie Knapp, Sacred Heart, Sr.

An experienced leader who dominates the court with a punishing backhand.

Anya Konopka, Smithtown East, Fr.

She won the Suffolk Division I title last season with wins over the top two seeds. Konopka is a three-star recruit, according to tennisrecruiting.net.

Kira Kronenberg, Ward Melville, Jr.

She finished third in the Suffolk championships last season and has tremendous power and spin on her groundstrokes.

Nicolette Loeffler, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.

Loeffler reached the second round of the 2018 state doubles tournament and the semifinals in 2019. She is an experienced player who can frustrate opponents with smart, strategic play.

Victoria Matos, Longwood, Jr.

Matos has been the team's No. 1 singles player since the seventh grade. She reached the final of the Suffolk individual tournament last season after reaching the quarterfinals the two previous years. She plays an aggressive, all-court game and is listed as a four-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.com.

Maria Perez, Middle Country, Soph.

She placed fourth in the Suffolk championships last season and is a two-star recruit, according to tennisrecruiting.net.

Dasha Perfiliev, Jr., and Ellie Ross, Port Washington, Jr.

The pair won the Nassau doubles title last season and had strong seasons on the singles court. Perfiliev (No. 1 singles) and Ross (No. 2 singles) each finished with 6-1 marks.

Ava Scordo, North Shore, Sr.

A team leader with a powerful forehand and strong net game, Scordo finished fourth in the state individual tournament in 2019 after reaching the doubles quarterfinals in 2017.

Devon Serkes, Jr., and Kathleen Maher, Sacred Heart, Jr.

An athletic duo with tenacious groundstrokes, they helped Sacred Heart finish second in the CHSAA last season.

Isabella Sha, Friends Academy, Jr.

She reached the county final last year, dropping only one game before falling to Newsday Player of the Year Rachel Arbitman, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0. Sha is a four-star recruit, according to tennisrecruiting.net.

Julia Stabile, Soph., and Katelyn Stabile, Westhampton, Sr.

The sisters made it to the final of the Suffolk doubles title last season and can play a variety of styles well.

Kady Tannenbaum, Commack, Soph.

Known for being calm and composed on the court, Tannenbaum won the Suffolk doubles title last season and reached the county final in singles in 2019. She is a four-star recruit, according to tennisrecruiting.net.

Sydney Seid, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr.

She went 7-2 at first singles last year and made it to the quarterfinals of the Suffolk singles individual tournament.

Anika Tolat, Fr., and Ava Veneziano, Roslyn, Soph.

The duo placed third in the Nassau doubles championship last season. They have incredible chemistry and lead Roslyn both in singles and doubles.

Angel Walia, Herricks, 8th grade

She helps lead the team with her speed and shot depth, which makes it difficult for opponents to step in and attack. Walia is a four-star recruit, according to tennisrecruiting.net.