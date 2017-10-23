With the action over on all but one court, all eyes at Floyd High School turned to Keren Collins’ third singles match.
The season hung in the balance, but the pressure fueled a strong finish for Collins, who won, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0, to clinch No. 1 Ward Melville’s 4-3 victory over No. 2 Half Hollow Hills East in the Suffolk girls tennis team championship Monday afternoon. The Patriots (18-0) will...
