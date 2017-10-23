Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 67° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TennisSportsHigh School

    Ward Melville finally captures Suffolk girls team tennis title

    Updated
    By  salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Ward Melville celebrates its win over Half Hollow

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Ward Melville celebrates its win over Half Hollow Hills East in the Suffolk girls tennis team final on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at Floyd.  (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    With the action over on all but one court, all eyes at Floyd High School turned to Keren Collins’ third singles match.

    The season hung in the balance, but the pressure fueled a strong finish for Collins, who won, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0, to clinch No. 1 Ward Melville’s 4-3 victory over No. 2 Half Hollow Hills East in the Suffolk girls tennis team championship Monday afternoon. The Patriots (18-0) will...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Ward Melville poses with its trophy during the Suffolk girls tennis team final Port Washington's Thea Rabman hits a forehand in Port wins Nassau girls tennis team title Port Washington's Martine McGowan in win over Roslyn's Nassau girls tennis team final: Port Washington vs. Roslyn

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK