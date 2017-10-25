Subscribe
    Long Island girls tennis team final: Ward Melville vs. Port Washington

    By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com October 25, 2017 6:57 PM

    Ward Melville and Port Washington met in the Long Island girls tennis team championship on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Half Hollow Hills West. Play was suspended due to weather and will resume on Wednesday.

