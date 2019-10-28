TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
Westhampton Beach's Rose Hayes returns the volley in
SportsHigh SchoolTennis

Suffolk girls tennis team championships: Islip vs. Westhampton

Print

Westhampton defeated Islip, 4-3, in the Suffolk girls tennis team championships on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Shoreham-Wading River.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

The Varsity boys cross the bridge at the CHSAA cross country championships photos Idris Carter #16, Roosevelt quarterback, right, tries to Roosevelt vs. Lawrence photos Mount Sinai's Ryan Jones charges through the line Mount Sinai vs. Hampton Bays photos MacArthur's James Katcher gets away from Liam Westfield Garden City vs. MacArthur photos Thomas Crowe of Sayville makes the catch for Hills West vs. Sayville photos Brian Emmans of Southampton tees off on the Suffolk boys golf team championships pictures Gary Jiang of Jericho keeps his eye on Nassau boys badminton final: Jericho vs. Great Neck South Tom Von Bargen of Wantagh, right, looks to Wantagh vs. Mineola photos Luke Lombardi of Plainedge looks to cut behind South Side vs. Plainedge photos Thea Rabman of Port Washington chases down a Port Washington vs. Great Neck North pictures Ava Bandel of Baldwin dives for the ball Massapequa-Baldwin girls volleyball photos Bellport's Sam Gonzaga #10 and Comesewogue CJ Scricco Bellport-Comsewogue boys soccer photos South Side's Jaden Garelle threads the ball between South Side vs. Lynbrook girls volleyball photos Alivia Gordon #10 of Garden City, left, gets Garden City vs. Manhasset girls soccer photos Giavanna Compitello #12 of West Islip, left, and West Islip vs. Northport girls soccer photos Kady Tannenbaum of Commack competes in the singles Photos: Suffolk girls tennis championships Nyla Gershfeld, right, and Rachel Arbitman of Hewlett Nassau girls tennis individual championships Jack Cascadden of Garden City looks to avoid Garden City vs. Mepham football photos Ethan Trotta #31 of Bayport-Blue Point, left, breaks Bayport-Blue Point vs. Port Jefferson football photos Luke Lombardi #5 of Plainedge runs the ball Plainedge vs. Valley Stream North photos West Islip WR Ryan Behrens grabs the pass, Lindenhurst vs. West Islip football photos Mike Forte of Clarke holds tight to the Clarke vs. Cold Spring Harbor football photos William Floyd's Jezayd Hall (5) runs the ball Floyd vs. Longwood football photos Sophia Guzzo of Sacred Heart Academy practices with Sacred Heart field hockey practice
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search