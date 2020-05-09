Each Mother’s Day, Newsday invites Long Island high school student-athletes to honor their mothers with personal letters.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we asked for letters to moms who are on the frontline as health-care workers, first responders and essential workers. These are parents putting their lives on the line every day for their neighbors and communities.

Every day, these moms walk out of their houses, they encounter a hard truth from the coronavirus that has taken so many lives.

In these letters, one can feel the admiration, love and respect these young adults have for what their moms accomplish in their professions. And somehow, these women — like so many more — find ways to juggle home life and take care of their families.

Happy Mother’s Day!

— Gregg Sarra

TO: STACEY FANELLI, Assistant Director of Hospice Clinical Practice, MJHS Hospice and Palliative Care, Garden City and Manhattan

FROM: Nikki Fanelli, Syosset, Jr., lacrosse, soccer

﻿Dear Mom,

I’m not sure if you know it but I want everyone else to, you are my superhero. It is not just for the things that you are doing now at work during the pandemic, but it is for all that you do to make my life brighter and better each day. It’s the small stuff: our walks, talks during our long car rides to tourneys, getting our nails done or just watching “One Tree Hill” over and over again. You know just when I need you, sometimes before I do and are always there to help me out. You always try to give me opportunities to grow, and I know I would not have made it this far without you. Your example of hard work and teaching us about resilience are lessons I will pass on to my children someday. I know you always want me to be the best version of myself and l love you for that! On Mother’s Day, I just wanted to celebrate the amazing mom you are and remind you how proud I am to be your daughter!

Love, Nikki

To: CHRISTINE COKINOS, M.D., anesthesiologist COVID-19 ICU unit, Stony Brook University Hospital Ambulatory Center

FROM: ALEXIS COKINOS, Half Hollow Hills West, Jr., golf

Dear Mom,

Happy Mother’s Day! Words cannot express how grateful I am for you, especially during times like these. Your selflessness and kindness has healed so many people during this pandemic. Even though you are working 12-hour shifts, you still manage to be the best mom ever. I don’t know how you juggle it all. Me, Katina, Gianna and Baba love you so much and are amazed at your ability to balance everything. You are truly Superwoman and it goes without saying how proud we are of you. Your endless support with my golf endeavors and academics is incredible, and I just want to thank you for that. So, here’s to you Mom, Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for putting your life on the line to help other people and support our family!!

Love always, Alexis

TO: ROSE UNGAR, Nurse, Northwell Health, Manhasset

FROM: ALEX UNGAR, Connetquot, Sr., baseball

Dear Mom,

Happy Mothers Day! I wanted to say thank you for everything you have done for me, and all that you do for everybody around you. From my early morning practices, to staying for a late double-header, you are always there to support me. I know times are especially tough right now, but you staying strong has really inspired me, and shows how amazing you are. Being a registered nurse, I can only imagine how hard your 12-hour shifts must be, and yet you still find time to help me with school work and support me in achieving my dreams. You make that 5 a.m. one-hour drive every morning to work and come back home at 8 p.m. ready to support me and my brothers in everything we do. Even after a long, hard day at work, you make dinner, do laundry, and make sure the house is well kept. You have been my rock, calming me when I’m feeling stressed, and you always encouraged me to push through an off day. You brought me to visits and camps all over the east coast and supported my college decision from the very beginning. I know you will always be there for me when I need you, and I will do the same for you. I really hope you stay safe while you are at work. You are saving countless lives every day. I love you Mom and hope you have a very Happy Mothers Day!

Alex

TO: CHAYLA SMITH, Registered nurse, Northport VA Medical Center

FROM: DIVAAHD LUCAS, Amityville, Sr., basketball

Dear Mama,

I can’t thank you enough. You always supported me in all the decisions I’ve made and you’ve always had my back no matter what. There have been so many times where I had been wrong in situations and you still taught me to be strong. You told me how you got through a tough childhood and the adversity you had to overcome. And I see where you are in life and how strong of a woman you’ve become. You taught me perseverance and allowed me to comfortably express who I am as a person, which I appreciate. That is very special to have, and not a lot of people can say that. Happy Mother’s Day.

I love you, Divaahd





TO: PATRICIA DARESTA, Nurse, Nassau University Medical Center, COVID-19 care

FROM: JACK DARESTA, Massapequa, Sr., lacrosse

Dear Mother,

Words cannot express how thankful I am to be able to call you my mother. To be raised by a person who cares so much for others and has put herself on the frontline during this pandemic. A person who provides for our family and helps to heal others. I never fully understood how much you went through working on the critical care unit before this crisis, but I have learned quickly during this pandemic. You brave the dangerous conditions as your own safety is in jeopardy to help the community in any way. Yet, you still find time to celebrate my goals, graduation, college commitment, lacrosse, and keep Schyler and I fed, happy and safe. You truly are a hero -- a person that I look up to and aspire to be. Even if I become half the person you are, I know I would consider myself lucky. You truly do not get the credit and the thanks you deserve. I just wanted to say I love you and Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you for putting your life on the line and helping not only our family but others, too!

Love always, Jack





TO: SARATA DIANE , Nurse, NYU Langone Health

FROM: ABDUL DIALLO, Amityville, Sr., basketball, football

Dear Mom,

I’m writing this letter to you because you deserve to be recognized for the great things you are doing for our community. Every time you go to work you put yourself at risk. You are very brave and couragous and your bravery inspires your kids and the people around the country and even the world. I know you are going to continue going to work and helping New York recover from this pandemic. You are a great person and an even better mother. You are not only taking care of patients at work, but you also take care of your family. You are so loved because of all of the hard work you do and it will never go unappreciated. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you so much.

Sincerely, Abdul.

TO: DENISE SCHEIDEL, Nurse, Southside Hospital/Northwell Health, Bay Shore, COVID-19 care

FROM: KELSEY SCHEIDEL, Islip, Jr., soccer, lacrosse

To Mom,

A great nurse can be defined as someone who takes care of a patient’s needs before her own. As the COVID-19 virus invaded Suffolk County, you did everything in your power to help all the patients that crossed your path. Never once did I hear you complain or question your own safety throughout this difficult battle. You were selfless and committed to helping others. As much as I worried about you, I understood that you were on a mission. Being a nurse is more than just a job for you, it is your calling. However, there is more to you than just being a great nurse. It is hard to believe, but you are even better at being a mother. Sarah and I are so very lucky to have you in our lives. You are an inspiration and a role model. Throughout my life, I have always been called little Denise Scheidel. People say that I have your face, personality, and sense of humor. It is the best compliment I can receive. I want nothing more out of life than to be just like you. Happy Mother’s Day to my biggest fan, my hero and my best friend!

Love always, Kelsey

TO: ADELE TSU, Nurse, Mount Sinai South Nassau, Oceanside.

FROM: JESSICA TSU, Valley Stream North, Sr., track

Dear Mom,

Happy Mother’s Day! I need to take the time to appreciate what an awesome human you are. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without you and for that I am so grateful. When I was younger, it annoyed me that you made me play sports all year round. But if you hadn’t, I would have never been introduced to the sport I love that’s given me so many amazing memories and friends. Not only did you support me in track, but also in all my hobbies and anything else I was interested in. Growing up would have been so much harder without your endless support and advice. When I go to college, the greatest lesson from you that I’ll take with me is that drinking water is the solution to all my problems! Not only are you a super great mom, you’re also a modern day superhero! I know it can’t be easy working long exhausting shifts. My greatest hope is that when I grow up I put out even half as good into the world as you do every day. I love you to the moon and back!

Love, Jess

TO: NANCY MORROW, Nurse, Westhampton Care Center

FROM: STEFANIE STYPULKOWSKI , Center Moriches, Sr., volleyball, softball

Dear Mom,

I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am to call you my mom. Thank you for everything that you do. I am sure that I can speak on behalf of your coworkers and residents when I say there is no better nurse out there. Every day you put your life at risk on the frontline to take care of others, and then you come home to your second job of being a mother. Nothing that you do goes unnoticed and one day to celebrate everything you do is simply not enough. It is important for a child to grow up with a role model and I can say that I definitely have the best. Mom, I can’t thank you enough for being there for me, especially through this tough time as I have to kiss my senior year goodbye but you always go above and beyond to make everything special. I could not have asked for a better role model, leader, woman, hero, inspiration, and most importantly a mother. I love you always Mom!

Love, Stefanie

TO: CINDY LIMA, Nurse assistant, Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Queens

FROM: MIKELL HENRY, Lawrence, Jr., basketball

Dear Mom,

Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without you. When I talk about you, I smile because you are my ride or die. You would do anything for me. You are my rock, and my No. 1 supporter. I can always count on you to be at my games and you never miss one. You are a great chef. Thank you for always cooking for me and making me the right things, so that I can be the best athlete on the court. You motivate me because you can handle anything. Growing up wasn’t easy. We didn’t have a lot of material things, but you did your best, and I am so thankful for that. You are a warrior and you fight to keep working and be successful. It’s amazing to see you go through so much and still push yourself to be great. Thank you for everything. Words can’t describe how much I love you, and I am so blessed to have you as a mom.

Sincerely, Mikell

.

TO: KAREN O’REGAN, Nurse, St. Francis Hospital

FROM: CLAIRE O’REGAN, Kellenberg, Sr., track

Dear Mom,

I want to thank you not just for all that you have done for me and our family, but for all the people you are currently caring for who have been afflicted by the coronavirus. Through your sacrifice as a nurse during the COVID-19 crisis you have taught me an important lesson. To always show up and help others when they need it, not because you want to or have to, but because it is the right thing to do. Not just by going to work but through your everyday actions as a mother, dutiful daughter, and caring neighbor. You have shown me what a strong, smart and loving woman and a mother should be in our society. I look up to you and I admire the example of sacrifice and dedication that you and all of the essential workers are setting. Thank you for all that you have done for me and all that you continue to do through your selfless actions.

Love, Claire

TO: SHERRY ROBERTS, Case manager, NYU Winthrop Hospital

FROM: HAILEY ROBERTS, Valley Stream South, Jr., soccer

Dear Mom,

Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for everything you do as a mom and for the hospital. You have taught my sisters and I that our hard work in school and athletics will all be worth it. Every day you show us how to be strong and ambitious young ladies. Thank you for supporting my dreams on the field and in life. I admire your determination to help people, especially during this time. Somehow you manage to come home and still brighten everyone’s mood. I hope that one day I can do the same as I want to follow your footsteps into the medical field. I hope you enjoy your Mother’s Day because as one of the hardest workers I know, you truly deserve it. I love you so much!

Love, Hailey

TO: RIKKI LANE, Emergency physician, Elmhurst Hospital Center

FROM: HOPE LANE, Port Washington, Jr., tennis

Dear Mommy,

I have always been amazed by your ability to work long nights and still be our full-time mom by day. These past two months have proven just how unbelievable you are. I am sorry for calling you “dramatic” when, in February, you anticipated how bad things were going to get. I know you didn’t want to be right this time, but you certainly were. The Elmhurst community is lucky to have someone as compassionate and strong as you to care for them. I see your relentless efforts outside of the hospital too: improving protocols, accumulating necessary supplies, and taking such good care of your coworkers. I admire your empathy and know how much you truly care about each patient. I am so lucky to grow up with a mom who models unconditional love, dedication and authenticity. Thank you for pushing me to try new things and supporting me in dance and tennis. I know you are usually my cheerleader, but, through this time, I’ve had the chance to watch you from the sidelines. You make me very proud. I love you two times as much as you could ever love me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Love, Hope

TO: KATHY FIOLA, Pediatric ICU Nurse, North Shore LIJ Hospital

FROM: EMMY FIOLA, Massapequa, Jr. soccer, lacrosse

Dear Mom,

Thank you for everything you have done for us over the years. Not only have you inspired me to get into the medical field, but also to be the best possible version of myself. As a pediatric nurse, you wouldn’t have to deal with many corona patients. Instead, you selflessly asked your manager to work on the adult side of the hospital, to prevent nurses from working 5 to 6 days a week, 16 hours a day. You have shown me what strength it takes to be a true hero. Your compassion and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. And when you’re not in the hospital saving lives, you’re in the bleachers watching and cheering for all of us. You make sure to come to every game or school event -- no matter how little sleep you had the night before. It shows that you’re not only a dedicated nurse, but a dedicated mom above all. So Happy Mother’s Day to the world’s best mom and my personal superhero. Thank you for everything!!

Love you forever, Emmy

TO: SYREETA ROGERS, Occupational therapist, Carillon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

FROM: SERENITY SMITH, Amityville, Jr., track

Dear Mom,

Happy Mother’s Day! I would like for you to know how much I appreciate and am thankful for all the things you do for me and our family. You put your life on the line five days a week starting at 6 a.m.. You show your strength, determination, dedication, and love every day from the moment you wake up taking care of your maternal responsibilities, until the end of your work shift as you help treat and heal your patients during this pandemic. You’re undeniably the strongest, most caring person. I know it must be challenging when losing loved ones, but you manage to fight through it, keeping your head up, and being the best mom ever while taking care of me, Dennis and Savannah. I can’t thank you enough for always supporting us and being by our side. I’m forever indebted to you for always making the best of things and putting a smile on our faces. Happy Mother’s Day and God bless you for all the support, care and love you give to everyone!

Love always, Serenity

TO: DIANA GRANAHAN, Pediatric nurse, Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Queens

FROM: ISABELLA GRANAHAN, Smithtown East, Jr., softball

Dear Mom,

Thank you for always being the person who I have looked up to and aspired to be since I was little. You are the most caring person in my life and have always had the biggest heart.

You’re not only my first call when I need help, but also for our entire family and neighborhood friends, which goes to show how much people love and trust you. You always put others before yourself and go above and beyond in everything you do. I can’t even express how much I truly appreciate all you do for me and how you have always had my back. You are my inspiration for following my dream of working in healthcare and I can only hope to be half as great of a nurse as you are. I know how much you care and love your patients as if they’re your own kids.

You are the strongest person I know for doing what you do every day, especially now at such a scary time. I will never be able to thank you enough for everything you have done for me.

You deserve the world and more, I love you forever.

Bell

TO: RUTH M. OSTERMANN, MSN. RNC-NIC, COVID-19 ICU, Plainview Hospital

FROM: JULIA OSTERMANN, St. Anthony’s, Jr., soccer

Dear Mom,

You have always been our hero, and now in this hard time you’ve been our community’s hero, too. Thank you for being so selfless and working on the frontlines. Not only do you care and love our family, but you care for others in need. Life has gotten harder for everyone recently and you are still strong enough to go to work. Even on the days when you are exhausted from work, you still come home and be there for us. You always put your family first and are willing to do anything that we may need. You inspire us every day to be as strong, selfless, caring and loving as you are. We are so grateful we to get to have you as our Mom. You truly are so special and we all love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day!

Love, Julia, Matthew, & Andrea

TO: LISA PORZIO-HAAS, New Century Home Care, Brooklyn.

FROM: CRAIG HAAS JR., Huntington, Sr., track

Dear Mom,

I hope you see this because I wanted to let everyone on Long Island know just how much I love you and that I am especially thankful for you. Whether it be playing Yahtzee with me, supporting my passion for photography, going on long runs with me, or watching the Mets together every night, you are always there for me and put a smile on my face. Even though some of our fun summer plans became sidetracked, I look forward to our spontaneous adventures, like when we drove to the Fire Island Lighthouse or when you made me dye your hair during this quarantine, ha ha. While we wait to cheer on another Mets win at Citi Field with grandma, I wanted to remind you on this very Mother’s Day that I love you and that you are the best, most supportive mother a son could have. Happy Mother’s Day momma!

Love, Craig

TO: LAURA DAVIDE, Physician’s assistant, Persaud Medical, Melville

FROM: NICHOLAS DAVIDE, Sachem North, Sr., lacrosse, football

Dear Mom,

Happy Mother’s Day. Thanks for being the best mom a son could ever ask for. You being so kind and loving to me and so many others has taught me how to be the man I am today. I could always count on you to be there whenever I needed you. You were always the shoulder I could lean on through my tough times, whether it was in sports or life. The thing I admire the most about you is your bravery. As a physician’s assistant, you deal with all kinds of people every day, especially during these unprecedented times of the coronavirus. Your strength and bravery has set an example of what a perfect mother is. You always put the family first, showing how selfless and loving you are. I know I don’t say this a lot, but I really do appreciate everything you do for me and the family. I love you so much.

Nicholas

TO: KAY CITROLA, LPN, Northwell Health Huntington

FROM: LARRY, CITROLA, Northport, Sr., baseball, basketball, volleyball

Dear Mom,

I want you to know how thankful I am for you. Mother’s Day makes me realize how much of a positive impact you have on my life and everyone around you. Through all of this you have stayed positive and kept our family hopeful and appreciative for what we have. You working for Northwell as an LPN and still being so positive through COVID-19 shows how amazing you really are. Mother’s Day brings back so many amazing memories of fun and loving adventures I’ve had with you. Through high school I’ve played basketball, baseball and volleyball, and for each sport, you were always there being my biggest supporter. You showed me that I can be anything I want to be if I set my mind to it. When you work, I see the way you care about your patients as if they are part of our family. You make people so happy in so many ways. You have one of the hardest jobs and you make it seem like it’s nothing. I hope that I can have as big of an affect as you have on the people around you. Happy Mother’s Day mom, I love you!

Love, Larry

TO: DENISE HABERLE-KROOG

Anesthesiology Specialist, Mather Hospital, Port Jefferson

FROM: ZACH KROOG

Bayport-Blue Point, Jr., lacrosse, football

Mom,

Thanks for being an amazing mom! You have a busy work schedule, but you always seem to find the time to help me and my sisters prepare for tests or big assignments, and you always seem to find a way to get to all of our events. As a physician you have a lot of responsibility. In mid-March, non-elective cases were canceled, leaving you with the choice of staying home or working and helping with the coronavirus patients in the ICU. Though it’s very dangerous work, you wanted to do your part to help during this challenging time. Some days are more difficult than others, but things are getting better because of social distancing. You could have stayed home, but chose to help the patients in need. Happy Mother’s Day!

Zach

TO: SUSAN SLIWINSKI, EAC Network, North Merrick, delivers for Meals on Wheels

FROM: ALLISON SLIWINSKI, Kellenberg, Sr., bowling

Dear Mom,

You have been one of my biggest inspirations since I was a little girl. You have taught me everything from applying makeup to being a chef. One thing that truly inspires me about you is your love for taking care of people. You are always there for everyone, even if you just met the person a day ago. Meals on Wheels is a job that I truly believe was your calling. You are always happy to see your friends in the kitchen and the senior citizens you deliver daily. Something you always say about your job is that you wouldn’t give it up for the world, which isn’t something everyone can say. I want to thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life and for all the other moms who take care of their families every day. Happy Mother’s Day mom and toevery mom out there!

Love, Allison

TO: OLGA THEMELIS, Real estate broker

FROM: MARIA THEMELIS, Manhasset, Sr., lacrosse

To the best mom in the entire world:

Playing sports for Manhasset has been one of the greatest blessings, but as I reflect on my sports career I realize that all of my accomplishments and dreams would not have been possible without you by my side. You have been such a special part of my journey as an athlete and person and I wouldn’t want it any other way. You’ve been my biggest supporter in everything I do and I cannot thank you enough. Whether it’s a big win or a heartbreaking playoff loss, you are always there to give me a hug and I appreciate that so much. You’ve made countless sacrifices to get me to camps and tournaments during the recruiting process, and those little memories we’ve made in the long car rides or hotel rooms are some I’ll never forget. I wouldn’t want to spend those moments with anyone else. There is nothing I love more than looking over at the crowd and seeing your smiling face there to cheer me on. Although I am a bit nervous to go off to college, with a mom like you I know that I am prepared. Thanks again for making me that happiest girl ever. Love you always and I hope you enjoy the day!

Love, Maria

TO: APRIL EDWARDS-COLEMAN, Assistant nurse manager, Huntington Hospital

FROM: KIARRA COLEMAN, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr., cheerleading

Dear Mom,

Thank you for all that you do!! The strength that you have is undeniable and I am so lucky to call you my mother. You work so hard every day and never ask for anything in return. Whether it’s cooking at home or caring for the sick at work, you do it with ease and I admire that. I admire how much you put into everything that you do and I hope one day I can be as amazing as you. This epidemic taught me to truly cherish our loved ones, so I just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate you. You may not wear a mask or a cape but you are my hero and I love you mom! Thank you! Happy Mother’s Day!!

Love, Kiarra

TO: DEBORAH PRINCE, Perioperative nurse, Maimonides Medical Center

FROM: NASIR PRINCE, Elmont Memorial, Sr., football

Hey Ma,

Thank you for all the tough sacrifices that you make for our family. Thanks for attending my events and supporting me doing the things that I love. Thanks for pushing me to be a better person every day. I appreciate all that you do, a quick lunch, a spontaneous trip to Splish Splash, all those important moments when we’re together. You make sacrifices every day when you go to work to save lives. It’s a difficult time with so many illnesses and you get through. I respect your strength and your devotion to help people in this world. You’re wonderful. Happy Mother’s Day.

Nas

TO: LISA MARKEY, Emergency Room Nurse, Stony Brook University Hospital

FROM: JENNIFER MARKEY, Mount Sinai, Sr., lacrosse

Dear Mom,

I want to say thank you for everything you do. You really amaze me. Going to Stony Brook Hospital every day and working a 12- to 14-hour shift, that isn’t the ideal thing most people would want to do right now. It just shows your character and how much you care for people. Thank you for caring about me and helping me achieve my goals, whether it be academically or playing lacrosse. You are one of the main reasons I have achieved so much and will be attending Syracuse University. Although I’m not sure what I want to do career-wise, you’ve shown me that I want to help people in any way possible. You’ve shown me this by volunteering on medical missions to Honduras, Guyana, and Puerto Rico. Our trip to Vietnam to work at a friendship village was inspiring. You’re the most selfless person, and I hope to emulate all of the good in you one day. You’ve taught me what it means to be genuine and kind hearted and I’m so proud to call you my mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

Love, Jenny