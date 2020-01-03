This story was reported by Laura Amato, Nick Fessenden, Peter Kersich, Jordan Lauterbach, Gene Morris, Owen O'Brien and Gregg Sarra. It was written by Gregg Sarra.

JENNA ANNECCHIARICO, Baldwin girls basketball

She was a first-team All-Long Island selection in 2017 and 2018 and a second-team pick in 2016. The three-time captain helped Baldwin to four straight Nassau Class AA championships and back-to-back state AA titles in 2017 and 2018. She's currently a sophomore guard at Eastern Michigan.

ALEXA ANTIPAS, Ward Melville girls fencing

Antipas posted a 110-1 record in dual meets in sabre and is a three-time individual county champion. She was the 2013 Newsday Fencer of the Year and a first-team All-Long Island selection in 2012 and 2010.

DEMI ANTIPAS, Ward Melville girls fencing

Antipas was perfect in dual meets, posting a 116-0 record in foil. She was the Newsday Fencer of the Year in 2010 and 2012 and an All-Long Island first-team selection in 2009 and 2011.

SAM APUZZO, West Babylon girls lacrosse

Apuzzo scored 107 goals her senior season and finished with 375 career goals. She went on to star at Boston College and won the Tewaaraton Award in 2018 as the best player in the country.

RACHEL ARBITMAN, Hewlett girls tennis

Arbitman was a three-time Newsday Player of the Year and won a singles state title in 2018. She won a state doubles title in 2019 with teammate Nyla Gershfeld. Arbitman burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2017 when she was the state runner-up.

MARGARET AROESTY, Long Beach girls swimming

Aroesty was named Newsday’s Swimmer of the Year in both 2014 and 2015 and was a first-team All-Long Island member four times. She currently holds the Nassau record in the 100 breaststroke (59.85) and 200 IM (1:58.45) and was a member of Long Beach's 2016 state record-setting 200 medley relay team.

ABBY BELTRANI, Ward Melville field hockey

A two-time All-Long Island selection and the Long Island Player of the Year as a senior in 2010 when she scored 24 goals, Beltrani led Ward Melville to four Long Island titles and a state title in 2008. She played four years at Duke, twice being named to the All-ACC academic team and leading the Blue Devils to the national title game as a junior.

TALANI BARNETT, Bay Shore girls soccer

She was one of the most dynamic defenders on Long Island this decade, with the ability to also move up and control the game on the offensive side with her footwork and field vision. She is playing at Ohio State.

MAGGIE BILL, St. Anthony’s girls lacrosse

Newsday’s Long Island Player of the Year had 83 points as a senior in 2013 and led St. Anthony’s to its sixth straight CHSAA AA title. Bill also was also a first team All-Long Island selection in girls soccer in 2012.

ALISSA BRAXTON, Commack girls track

Braxton, who will graduate in 2020, set the state indoor triple jump record in 2019 and won both the indoor and outdoor state championships in that event. She is committed to the University of Florida.

HOPE BRESLIN, Massapequa girls soccer

A two-time Newsday Player of the Year, she is Massapequa’s all-time leading goal scorer with 82 goals. She had 35 goals and 13 assists as a senior and was a part of three state championship teams. She played college soccer at the University of Illinois.

LAUREN BROZOSKI, Long Island Lutheran girls basketball

Perhaps the best Long Island girls basketball player of the decade, "Boogie" Brozoski was a three-time Newsday Player of the Year from 2013-15. She was also the New York State Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. She also was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American in 2015. Brozoski led Lutheran to four New York State Federation championships.

ALEXANDRA BRUNO, Garden City girls lacrosse/field hockey

Bruno was named Newday’s Long Island Player of the Year in both girls lacrosse (2012) and field hockey (2011) when she led Long Island with 31 points. She also was the Nassau Player of the Year in field hockey in 2010. Overall, she won five state championships between the two sports.

MICHAELA BRUNO, Garden City field hockey

The Nassau Player of the Year as a junior and Newsday Player of the Year as a senior in 2015, Bruno finished with 32 points in her final season. An athletic midfielder with top stick skills, she helped spark the Trojans’ dynasty on Long Island. She’s now a senior at Georgetown, where she plays lacrosse.

JESS BUDREWICZ, MacArthur softball

A three-time All-Long Island selection, including the 2017 Nassau Player of the Year, she graduated with a 77-13 record, 1.59 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 946 strikeouts in 626 2/3 innings and made two trips to the state semifinals in four years. She is pitching at NYIT.

OLIVIA CABRAL, Sayville field hockey

A two-time All-Long Island first team selection and the Newsday Suffolk Player of the Year as a senior in 2011, Cabral led Sayville to the Suffolk Class B title as a senior in 2011. She led Long Island with 19 assists that season.

JESSICA CALANDRA, Patchogue-Medford girls bowling

Her 222.4 average broke the girls record in 2011-12, the same season she bowled a 300 game, and she rolled a 1,294 series in the county tournament. As a junior, Calandra recorded seven matches with a 700-plus series.

HANNAH CAMHI, Syosset girls tennis

Camhi was a two-time Newsday Player of the Year and won the state singles title in 2011. She was the state runner-up as a junior.

DEANNA CARROLL, Freeport cheerleader

Newsday's Cheerleader of the Year in 2017 was a five-year varsity member and two-time captain for the Red Devils, and was considered by many to be the best center flier on Long Island.

KERI CAVALLO, South Side girls soccer

A three-time All-Long Island selection, she scored 18 goals and 10 assists and was named Player of the Year in South Side’s state championship season. She played and studied at Yale.

LIZ CHOI, Syosset girls golf

The four-time Nassau champion was selected Newsday Golfer of the Year in 2014 and 2015. She also earned All-Long Island honors in five seasons and finished in the top five in the state four times.

EMILY CLEMENS, Lindenhurst girls volleyball

Clemens was a two-time All-Long Island first-team selection (2011, 2012). As a senior, she led the Bulldogs to a League II title with a 15-3 record and an appearance in the Class AA county championship match.

MACKENZIE COLE, Connetquot girls volleyball

Cole played key roles on the Connetquot squads that won the Class AA state final in 2015 and 2017. She was named Newsday Player of the Year in 2017 and Suffolk Player of the Year in 2016. Cole now plays at Duke.

JILLIAN COLUCCI, Port Jefferson girls soccer

A three-time All-Long Island selection, she is the program’s all-time scoring leader in goals (105), assists (62) and points (167). She helped lead Port Jefferson to Class C state championships is 2015 and 2016.

SARAH CORNELL, Clarke softball

Cornell is Long Island’s all-time strikeout leader (1,345) and a two-time Newsday Player of the Year. A six-year varsity player, she won 73 games, had 29 shutouts, and threw nine no-hitters. She went 18-4 with a 0.58 ERA, 266 strikeouts, 11 shutouts and a perfect game as a senior. Cornell currently is playing at Alabama.

DANIELLE COSGROVE, Sachem East girls basketball

She was Newsday’s Player of the Year in 2018 andan All-Long Island first-team selection in 2016 and 2017. The 6-4 Cosgrove scored 1,573 points and had 1,037 rebounds in her career. She averaged 21.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as a senior. She is a sophomore at Notre Dame.

CYDNEY CRASA, Ward Melville gymnastics

She won four state championships between 2011-2015, including floor in 2011, beam in 2014 and 2015, and vault in 2015. She was a three-time Newsday Gymnast of the Year and was crowned the 2016 National Senior Invitational All-Around Champion. She attends George Washington.

ALEXANDRA DECICCO, Sachem East, girls cross country

Forget Long Island, how about the entire United States? Yup, DeCicco was one of the fastest 100 girls in America in 2015, running in Nike Cross Nationals after finishing eighth in the New York Regional (18:23.20). That season, DeCicco also finished 11th in Class A at the state public school cross country championships (18:43.70).

ROSIE DIMARTINO, Massapequa girls soccer

She scored 67 goals in four years for Massapequa, a school record before it was broken by Hope Breslin. She played at Boston College.

LOVÉ DRUMGOLE, Mount Sinai softball

The five-tool shortstop was Newsday’s 2018 Player of the Year. She was a five-year varsity player and a part of four Suffolk championship teams. She hit .660 with five home runs, 32 RBIs, 38 runs scored, 27 stolen bases and a 1.823 OPS as a senior. She plays at Albany.

CORTNEY FORTUNATO, Northport girls lacrosse

Fortunato was a prolific goal scorer, finishing her career with 382. She helped lead Northport to a state title as a sophomore in 2011 and twice was named first-team All-Long Island (2011, 2013) with a second-team selection in between.

ELISSA FREIN, Carle Place field hockey

A multi-year All-Long Island selection, she set a Nassau record with 49 goals during her junior season in 2014. Frein followed up with 27 points, including four in the Nassau C championship, as a senior.

ZARIA FULLER, Uniondale girls track

Fuller capped off her senior season in 2019 with a state title in the outdoor pentathlon. She was second in the same event in her junior and freshman year and fifth as a sophomor.

AMANDA GANNON, Kings Park girls volleyball

The outside hitter made three straight All-Long Island teams from 2012-14 and was named Newsday Player of the Year as a senior. Gannon was part of four straight unbeaten, Long Island championship-winning teams.

JORDAN GILBERT, Seaford cheerleading

Gilbert was the first and only seventh-grader to be pulled up to varsity for the Vikings and she showed the crowd why every time she stepped on the mat. She was been a captain every year since her sophomore year and was the Nassau Cheerleader of the Year in 2019.

SHANNON GILROY, Northport girls lacrosse

The 2010 Long Island player of the year had 97 goals as a junior. She finished her career with 422 goals and 570 points, both second at the time of her graduation in 2011. She added a first team All-Long Island selection in 2011, winning a state title that year while scoring 102 goals and recording 142 points.

ALLISON GLASS, South Side girls volleyball

Glass was All-Long Island in 2011 and 2012. She stepped up when South Side lost two of its starters to season-ending injuries early in her senior season and led the Cyclones to a Class A county championship.

JULIA GLYNN, Manhasset girls lacrosse

The Long Island Player of the Year in 2014 had 92 points and had four goals and two assists in the state class B title that year. She also was first-team All-Long Island in girls lacrosse (2013) and second-team for field hockey (2013).

REBECCA GOTTERBARN, Sewanhaka District girls bowling

A multi-year All-Long Island selection, she capped her high school career by leading Nassau with a 216.6 average in 2013-14 and sparking her team to a third straight county championship. She also set the then-Long Island record with a 223.5 season average as a junior.

COURTNEY GREENE, East Islip softball

Newsday’s 2017 Player of the Year had a 20-2 record with a 0.78 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 144 innings and hit .519 with 40 hits and 37 RBIs, including eight home runs, for the Suffolk Class AA champions as a senior.

TIANA GUEVARA, Miller Place girls cross country

A two-time Newsday Runner of the Year, Guevara was the best on Long Island as the midway point of the decade approached. As a junior in 2012, Guevara finished second in Class B in 18:28.8 at the state public school championships.

LAUREN HANSEN, Ward Melville girls basketball

She was Newsday's Player of the Year in 2019 and an All-Long Island first-team pick in 2017. Hansen averaged 27.8 points a game as a senior and made an LI-best 79 three-pointers. She currently plays at Auburn.

SKYE HARPER, Bay Shore gymnastics

Harper was a three-time All-Long Island gymnast, including Gymnast of the Year in 2017. That season, she set a Suffolk floor exercise record with 9.825 and won the all-around at the Suffolk state qualifiers.

LAUREN HARRIS, Sachem East girls track

Harris set the national record for the 1-mile racewalk at the 2017 New Balance Indoor Nationals in six minutes, 53.44 seconds after previously setting the record at the 2016 Indoor Nationals in 6:57.36. Harris also broke the national record in the 1,500-meter walk at the Ocean Breeze Invitational in Staten Island in 2017 (6:17.59).

KAIA HARRISON, Baldwin girls basketball

She garnered five varsity letters in basketball at Baldwin and was a part of an incredible Bruins team that won five Nassau AA championships, three Long Island titles and two New York State crowns. Harrison was named MVP of the 2018 Federation championships and currently is a freshman at Wake Forest.

BRIA HARTLEY, North Babylon girls basketball

Hartley was Newsday’s Player of the Year in 2010 after being a first-team pick in 2008 and 2009. The two-time New York Gatorade Player of the Year (2009 & 2010) scored 1,978 career points and averaged 30 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game during her senior year. She's one of only three UConn players to amass at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists (along with Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi). Hartley has played six seasons in the WNBA, including the last three with the Liberty.

HALLE HAZZARD, St. Anthony’s girls track

Hazzard was one of the best sprinters in the state during the middle portion of the decade. During her senior season, Hazzard won indoor state championships in the 55-meters (6.86 seconds) and the 300 (38.67) and placed second in the 60-meters in 7.36 seconds at New Balance Indoor Nationals.

KAELA HILAIRE, Floral Park girls basketball

The 2016 Newsday Player of the Year was a second-team selection in 2012, 2014 & 2015. She led Long Island in scoring at 29.8 points per game in her senior season and helped lead the Knights won a Long Island championship. After 87 games at Seton Hall, Hilaire transferred and is a graduate student at Stony Brook.

KATIE HOEG, Mattituck girls lacrosse

She had 56 goals and 58 assists and was named first team All-Long Island as a senior in 2016. She also had over 100 points as a junior and finished her career with 510 points.

AZIAH HUDSON, Baldwin girls basketball

Another member of the Bruins girls powerhouse, Hudson was a three-time first-team All-Long Island selection from 2016-18. She finished as Baldwin’s all-time leading scorer and currently is a sophomore at Old Dominion.

JENNY ILIBASSI, Wantagh girls volleyball

A two-time All-Long Island selection, she had 19 kills against South Side as the Warriors won their third straight Nassau Class A title in her senior year.

NICOLE JACKSON, Half Hollow Hills gymnastics

Jackson, who attended Hills East, was a two-time state champion in the vault. She tied for first in 2016 with a 9.70 and won the title outright in 2018 with a 9.750. She also won the all-around at the state qualifier in 2018 with a 37.4.

DEBI-MICHELLE JANTZEN, Shoreham-Wading River field hockey

A six-year starter for the Wildcats, Jantzen was a first team All-Long Island selection as a sophomore and junior and made the second team as a senior. She led SWR to four straight Suffolk titles between 2007-2010 and led Long Island in scoring with 42 points as a junior in 2010 before going on to play at Princeton.

CHRISTINA KLAUM, South Side girls soccer

A three-time All-Long Island selection and a part of two state championship teams, she had 17 goals and 11 assists as a junior in 2012 en route to becoming Newsday’s Player of the Year. She played at Providence.

COURTNEY KOWALSKY, Oyster Bay girls tennis

Kowalsky was named 2015 Newsday Player of the Year along with her partner, Celeste Matute, after they won their second consecutive state doubles championship. Kowalsky reached the semifinals in the state singles tournament as a senior in 2016.

JENNA LAIRD, East Meadow softball

The dynamic shortstop hit .663 with 59 hits in 2018, both in the top five of the NYSPHSAA record books. She also hit .602 in 2017 and .567 in 2019 with a sure-handed glove in the infield. She went to Missouri.

KATHERINE LEE, Shoreham-Wading River girls cross country

One of the top distance runners that Long Island has ever seen, Lee was a major force as an eighth-grader and got better and better from 2013-2018. Lee was a three-time state public school Class B champion and placed 10th at Nike Cross Nationals in 2016 and fourth at the Foot Locker National Championships in 2017. She now runs for Georgetown.

JORDYN LEVY, Half Hollow Hills West girls soccer

Levy is a two-time All-Long Island selection who still has her senior season to play. She had 20 goals and nine assists last year and led Suffolk with 35 points in 2018. She is verbally committed to Indiana.

OLIVIA LOPERA, East Islip girls bowling

As a junior in 2014-15, she broke the record for single-season average on Long Island, posting a 228.30. She followed up with a strong senior season, finishing second in Suffolk with a 217.06 average and leading East Islip to an undefeated regular season and a state championship appearance.

MIRANDA LUND, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK gymnastics

She won a state title on the beam and in the all-around in 2016. She also swept the Nassau championships that year, winning the vault, bars, beam, floor, and all-around. She attends Cornell.

OLIVIA MANNARINO, Hauppauge cheerleading

Mannarino, a four-year member of Hauppauge's cheer program, was a two-time All-Long Island selection and performed some of the most elite stunts on Long Island and in the nation, including the hand-to-hand inversion that was made legal in 2017 in competition.

SKYLAR MCGARRITY, North Babylon girls bowling

A dominant bowler since her first season on varsity as a seventh-grader, McGarrity improved on the lanes every year. She finished her senior season in 2016-17 with a 28-2 match record, 20 games over 225 and a 220.2 average.

ALLISON MCKENNA, Glenn girls volleyball/basketball

She led the state Class B champion volleyball team with a .455 hitting percentage in 2011. She was Newsday’s Player of the Year in basketball her senior year, averaging 20.3 points and 11.2 rebounds and 4.8 blocks as she led the Knights to their third Long Island title.

DIANA MIGLIOZZI, Connetquot girls volleyball

She was Newsday Player of the Year as a senior in 2019 and a two-time All-Long Island selection. She finished her career with 757 assists, including over 200 assists in postseason play, and led Connetquot to the state Class AA title. She had a 97 percent serve rate with 50 aces and added 179 digs and 63 kills as a setter.

LINDSAY MONTEMARANO, Seaford softball

A three-time All-Long Island selection despite missing her junior year due to back surgery. She hit .717 with nine home runs, 45 RBIs and 21 stolen bases as a senior and played at Michigan.

MIKAIYA MOORE, Copiague girls basketball

A 2016 first-team All-Long Island selection, she was Suffolk’s leading scorer as a senior. She reached the 1,500-point career plateau and set the Eagles’ single-season record for points (500) as a senior. She averaged 20.6 points per game for her career and currently is a junior at LIU.

SAMANTHA NADEL, North Shore girls cross country

Her career spanned two decades from 2008-2012, but her time in this one was pretty good. Nadel finished 10th at Nike Cross Nationals in 2011 (18:03.00). Earlier that season, she won the Class B state public school championship (19:25.5).

BRIANNA NERUD, North Shore girls cross country

Nerud finished 17th at Nike Cross Nationals in 2011 in 18:19.00. Earlier that fall, she was second in Class B at the state public school cross country championships in 19:45.9 in 2012.

CHIBUGO OBICHERE, Valley Stream South girls track

A dominant hurdler through virtually her entire tenure at Valley Stream South, Obichere completed the last part of her impressive resume by winning a Federation championship in the outdoor 100-meter hurdles in 2019 (14.13 seconds).

OLIVIA O’CONNOR, Bay Shore gymnastics

O’Connor won three state titles, headlined by her state-record 9.850 on the vault in 2013. She also won gold on the uneven bars that season and in 2010. She also set a Suffolk record with a 38.425 all-around in the state qualifier in 2013, the year she was the Long Island Gymnast of the Year.

KYLIE OHLMILLER, Islip girls lacrosse

A first team All-Long Island selection as a senior, when she had 77 goals and 112 points. Ohlmiller went on to break the all-time NCAA Division I records for assists and points while at Stony Brook.

JAMIE ORTEGA, Middle Country girls lacrosse

Ortega finished her varsity career with 398 goals and 588 points, both of which are second in Long Island history. She was the 2017 Newsday Player of the Year and a two-time first-team All-Long Island selection.

NIKKI ORTEGA, Middle Country girls lacrosse

The 2015 Newsday Player of the Year was third all-time in state public school scoring upon graduation, with 324 goals and 232 assists. She finished her senior season with 64 goals and 64 assists.

ALLYSON OTTOMANO, Wantagh cheerleading

Ottomano's impeccable jumping and tumbling abilities were a large reason why Wantagh won the Nassau title in 2016. A two-year captain, she was the front center for the opening jump section and proved capable of hitting incredibly difficult stunts. Her teammates voted her "most motivational."

BRIANNA PASSARO, St. Anthony’s girls soccer

The 2018 Newsday Player of the Year had 21 goals and 11 assists in a CHSAA state championship season as a senior. The two-time All-Long Island selection graduated with 46 goals and 24 assists over three seasons and is playing at Duquesne.

BRYANA PIZARRO, Valley Stream South girls soccer

The two-time All-Long Island selection had 30 goals and 14 assists in a state championship season in 2018, and was named Newsday’s Nassau Player of the Year in 2019 after spending most of her time on defense due to team injuries. She graduated with 50 goals and 38 assists over three seasons and will be playing at Oregon State.

MELISSA RIGO, Glenn girls volleyball

The two-time All Long Island outside hitter led Glenn to two state championships.

MIKAELA RIX, Garden City girls lacrosse/field hockey

Another Garden City player who was a top player in both field hockey and lacrosse, Rix was the Nassau Player of the Year in girls lacrosse in 2011 and first-team All-Long Island in 2010. She was also a first-team all-Long Island selection in field hockey in 2010.

MARISSA RIZZI, Eastport-South Manor softball

A two-time Suffolk Player of the Year, she went 83-16 with 722 strikeouts over four seasons. Rizzi hit .536 and drove in 139 runs in five seasons. She went 21-4 with a 0.82 ERA and 206 strikeouts as a senior.

KRISTEN ROMANO, Long Beach girls swimming

Romano was named Newsday’s Swimmer of the Year in 2016 and currently holds Nassau records in the 100 fly (53.13), 100 free (49.47) and 100 back (53.36). She also is the state and Federation record-holder in the 100 back (53.36) and was a member of Long Beach's 2016 state record-setting 200 medley relay team.

LINDSEY RONBECK, Manhasset girls lacrosse

The 2015 Nassau Player of the Year scored 77 goals as a senior. She also was a first-team selection as a junior when she was second in Nassau with 70 goals.

JEN ROSENBERG, Cold Spring Harbor girls golf

She was a three-team All-Long Island golfer, a two-time individual Nassau champion and the 2017 Newsday Golfer of the Year. In 2017, she set the record for lowest score by a Long Island player in a state tournament (a 1-over 145 over 36 holes to finish third) and also broke her own mark for best score in a Nassau tournament (143).

MALINI RUDRA, Syosset girls golf

Rudra earned All-Long Island honors in four consecutive seasons and won back-to-back Nassau titles in 2018 and 2019. She also finished in the top 10 in the state in five straight years.

KRISTEN SHANAHAN, Sachem East field hockey

A two-time Newsday Player of the Year, the do-it-all midfielder led Long Island in points as a junior and senior. She finished with 24 goals and 16 assists in 2019, lifting the Flaming Arrows to their second straight Long Island championship.

MELISSA SHERWIN, Middle Country girls bowling

She led her team to its first-ever state championship in 2012-13 with a record-setting performance as a senior. Sherwin, a four-time All-Long Island selection, set the Suffolk girls single-season mark with a 223.2 average and broke the state tournament record with a 1,489 six-game series.

HANNAH SKALACKI, Newfield girls bowling

Competing for the Middle Country combined district team since she was in middle school, Skalacki has been a consistent force and a multi-year All Long Island selection, including back-to-back Long Island Player of the Year honors. She led Long Island as a sophomore in 2018-19 with a 231.5 average and won a state championship as a freshman.

KELLY SKALACKI, Newfield girls bowling

She helped turn the combined Middle Country district team into a perennial power, leading the team to its first state championship as a junior in 2012-2013 while also posting the second-best average in Suffolk. As a senior in 2013-14, she posted a then-Long Island record 223.52 average.

LINDSEY SMITH, Valley Stream South girls soccer

A five-year varsity player, she led the Falcons to their first state title in school history in 2018. She was hard-nosed defender who also scored the winning goal in the semifinals before being a part of a shutout effort in the state final.

STEPHANIE SPARKOWSKI, East Meadow girls soccer

A four-sport varsity athlete, including the kicker on the football team, she played for the United States in both the Under-14 and Under-16 women’s national soccer teams, has been a staple in net and even takes free kicks for the Jets. She is committed to Michigan.

CHLOE STEPANEK, Northport girls swimming

Stepanek finished off her high school tenure this fall with her third consecutive state and Federation championship in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle. She broke her own state record in the 200 free with a time of 1 minute, 46.15 seconds. The previous record (1:46.73) was set at the county championships on Nov. 9. She also holds the Suffolk record in five different events (100 free, 100 fly, 200 free, 50 free and 500 free).

BARBARA SULLIVAN, Garden City girls lacrosse

Sullivan epitomized Garden City’s winning ways this decade. She was named first team All-Long Island in three sports (soccer, basketball, lacrosse) in the 2010-11 school year and was named Newsday's Player of the Year in basketball in 2011. She also led the Trojans to Long Island championships in all three sports.

COURTNEY SYRETT, Bay Shore softball

A three-time All-Long Island selection, including Newsday Player of the Year in 2013. One of the top defensive catchers to play on Long Island and hit .493 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and an astronomical slugging percentage of 1.123 as a senior.

ISABELLA TACKACS, Mount Sinai cheerleading

Takacs, the 2019 Newsday Cheerleader of the Year, was a five-year member of the squad who helped lead the Mustangs to two state championships and two national titles.

CELESTE TAYLOR, Long Island Lutheran girls basketball

Newsday’s Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 also was a McDonald’s High School All-American and Jordan Brand Classic participant in 2019. Taylor averaged 16.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game and 5.9 assists per game in leading her team to the 2019 NYSAIS Class AA Championship. She has won three gold medals with USA Basketball (2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship) and currently is a freshman at Texas.

CARA TROMBETTA, Sachem East field hockey/girls lacrosse

Trombetta was a force no matter where she was playing. She was named Newsday Player of the Year in 2014 and Suffolk Player of the Year the next season in field hockey after leading Long Island with 35 points as a senior. Trombetta was named to the All-Long Island second team in lacrosse as a senior and now is in her final year playing at Florida.

KATIE TROMBETTA, Sachem East field hockey

Trombetta was Newsday’s Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and a four-time first-team selection. She led Sachem East to three straight Long Island championships (2011-13) and back-to-back state titles in 2011 and 2012. She went on to star at Michigan, where she was an All-American and Big 10 Player of the Year in 2017.

MEAGHAN TYRRELL, Mt. Sinai girls lacrosse

A gifted scorer, Tyrrell was Newsday's Player of the Year in 2018 after compiling 59 goals and 38 assists. She was a second-team All-Long Island selection in 2017 and a key member of Mt. Sinai’s Class C state title team.

HANNAH VAN MIDDELEM, Mt. Sinai girls lacrosse

The backbone of the Mt. Sinai dynasty that dominated Class C for many years, Middelem was a first-team All-Long Island selection in 2017 after making 92 saves and leading the Mustangs to the state title. She also was a second-team selection in 2016.

CHANTEL YANG, Commack girls fencing

The two-time Newsday Fencer of the Year (2014, 2015) won three straight individual county titles and also was named to three All-Long Island teams. She attended Stanford.

GABRIELLE ZAFFIRO, North Shore girls basketball

Newsday’s 2017 Player of the Year also was a first-teamer in 2016 and 2018. She is second all-time on Long Island girls basketball's scoring list, behind only Garden City’s Bethany LeSueur (3,167), who coached Zaffiro in AAU ball from sixth to eighth grade. She is a sophomore at Amherst.