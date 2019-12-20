When summer dawned and, at last, Commack's Alissa Braxton had a moment to rest, she was able to reflect on a near-perfect junior season. Braxton had not only made her name in the national jumping scene by placing in the top four at both New Balance indoor and outdoor nationals, but also she had etched her name in the state record books.

Braxton, who won both the indoor and outdoor state triple jump championships last season, broke the state indoor triple jump record last January, flying 41 feet, 9 ¾ inches. She was the first to go farther than 41 feet, 8 ½ inches since 2001, when New Rochelle’s Shenae Dawkins hit that mark, according to tullyrunners.com.

Braxton’s many accomplishments were impressive, but perhaps none more so than convincing her parents to allow her to compete in the indoor season. With SAT prep, a heavy junior year work load, and driver’s ed on the docket, Braxton said her parents were skeptical about adding another intense commitment to her schedule.

“I said ‘please let me do it,’” said Braxton. “They said OK, but I had to keep everything together. I did, so I was really happy about it. When I went through the season, I did really well. It was a surprise. It was like, ‘wow, if I didn’t do that season, none of that would have happened.’”

The commitment to indoor track early last season led to another sort of commitment this fall, one that will send her jumping all the way down the east coast. Braxton will jump for the University of Florida next season, the fulfillment of a dream that started even before the recruiting process kicked into high gear.

“Before all the track things and everything, I sort of wanted to go to the University of Florida,” Braxton said. “I was going to apply, whether it was for athletics or not, because I really like the warmth and I always thought they were a great school. I remember getting the message from that school in January and I was so excited and happy.”

Once she went on her official visit, Braxton was hooked.

“It was everything I wanted it to be and was where I felt the most comfortable,” she said. “They have such a family bond that I really liked, and I loved the coach. That was a big thing. They also have what I want to do [graphic design] and a great curriculum for it.”

But before she heads down to Gainesville, Braxton still has her senior indoor and outdoor seasons left at Commack and, she hopes, a few more championships to win.

On top of repeating as indoor state triple jump champion, Braxton hopes to rise to the top of the national scene and take home the championship at New Balance indoor Nationals in March. She was an All-American fourth there last season, flying 40-9.

“I’m trying to hit 43-44 feet [in the triple jump]," Braxton said. "Be more consistent, especially in the long jump, and maybe try to beat some of my own records again."