The rain came and Angeline Caamano was happy. Not that the Manhasset sophomore wanted Thursday’s Nassau Class AA track and field championships to stop, but a little more rest on weary legs never hurt anyone, especially during championship season.

Caamano had just won the 1,500 meters in four minutes, 41.94 seconds when a flash of lightning flew across the Roosevelt High School track. The meet was suspended for a little over an hour, with athletes taking cover in the school’s gym.

When action resumed, Caamano kept winning — this time taking the 800 in 2:20.85.

“I’ve never really done a double like this, running a 1,500 and an 800 as big efforts,” Caamano said. “I usually do them as almost a workout or a tempo. But these were two pretty big efforts today. When I was doing stretches for my 800, I felt good so I was getting excited.”

Caamano used similar, if not identical, race plans in both events, making a move at the 300-meter mark and driving home, holding off competition by mere steps as she looked toward the line.

While Caamano is certainly not beholden to a single plan, she decided to fly by an adage on Thursday — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“I thought, let’s just see if this works again,” Caamano said. “Gladly it did, but I don’t think it’s always going to work out that way. Different races develop differently.”

By making a move with 300 to go, Caamano wanted to make sure she left enough time to respond to a counter move.

“I didn’t want to pass on the turn, even though I could have if it really came down to it,” Caamano said. “I thought that I’d start to get up on [the leaders’] shoulder with about 300 to go and see how they responded to that.”

As much as Caamano was confident in her ability to kick, she was careful to make sure that the field did not get more than a few yards ahead of her.

“I knew that we all run about the same time and I knew that, if we were all in it a certain point, it was going to be a close race,” she said

Hewlett won the girls team title with 125 points. Anyia Wilson won the long jump, flying 17 feet, 4 ¼ inches, and the high jump, clearing 5-4. Wilson’s teammate, Thalia Reveil, won the triple jump, going 35 feet, 11 ¼ inches. Kayley Ragazzini won the discus, throwing 129 feet, 4 inches. Emma Blumenstein won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.93 seconds and the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches.

On the boys side, Manhasset won the team title with 132 points. Meldon Grant won the triple jump, flying 46 feet, 1 inch, the long jump (22-1) and the high jump (6 feet).

“I just needed to trust the process,” Grant said of his long jump. “My coach kept banging it in my head that I had to explode through the board and keep my legs and body up.”

Grant said he was pleased that the Roosevelt track had a “40-board” — a line of demarcation that allowed him to accurately attempt longer jumps.

“It was an advantage for me, that I really took advantage of,” Grant said.

Grant said he will be competing in all three jumps at the Nassau state qualifier next weekend.

Manhasset’s Bryce Thalheimer won the 3,200 in 9:53.80.

MacArthur’s Timmy Weber won the 1,600 in 4:21.26 and the 800 in 1:57.67. Unlike Caamano on the girls side, Weber wasn’t done any favors by the lightning delay. Webber was about to run the 1,600 when runners were called off the track. After the delay was finished, Webber had less than 20 minutes between events.

“I was really tired going into the 800,” Webber said. “But I just tried to not think about it.”

Any remaining energy Webber had, he certainly used, The junior made up a big deficit in the final 200 meters to catch Manhasset’s Ben Reilly at the line. Reilly was second in 1:57.79.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to get him or not, but then on the last straightaway, I realized I was pretty close,” Webber said. “I just put my head down and really focused on inching up.”