Feeling a sense of disappointment following his performance at the Millrose Games Trials earlier in the week, Michael Danzi received an opportunity on Saturday to turn things around and get back in the win column.

After the Smithtown West runner stepped on the track this time around, he did just that.

With a victory hanging in the balance coming down the final stretch, Danzi found that extra gear when he needed it, enabling him to come away with a thrilling, split-second win in the boys invitational mile.

“I was a little bit upset on Wednesday and today I didn’t want to rely on anybody,” said Danzi, who was victorious in 4 minutes, 21.8 seconds over North Hunterdon’s Gavin Richards (4:21.54) at the Molloy Stanner Games at the Armory in Manhattan. “I wanted to do it myself and push myself to my own time.”

Danzi and Richards stood nearly side-by-side as they made their way toward the finish line, with Richards motoring from the inside lane appearing to have the advantage.

In the end Danzi prevailed, however, inching past for an exhilarating victory. He said his experience in tightly-knit races played a big role in the final result.

“I was just fighting him off,” Danzi said. “I thought I could outkick him. My races usually come down to a kick. So it’s nothing I’m unfamiliar with. At the end it came down to a kick and it worked out well for me.”

Danzi said he approached the race with a different strategy than he’s accustomed to.

“I just wanted to push from the front,” Danzi said. “Usually I’m about sitting back and kick in races, but I wanted to go for a really good time today…This was a pretty big win for me.”

In another race that came down to the final moments, Northport’s Thomas Fodor finished second in a back-and-forth tilt in the boys 3200-meter invitational (9:33.85), just behind Delbarton School’s Stephen Daly (9:33.52).

Fodor is confident that races as competitive as Saturday’s will aid him in his pursuit of championship success down the line.

“I’m just trying to get back into that cross-country mindset of winning,” Fodor said. “I think races like this help me sharpen my tactics heading into the championship season.”

Fodor remained encouraged in terms of his progress so far this season. He believes his speed will improve as his strength continues to grow with each meet.

“I’m feeling very strong right now,” Fodor said. “Not very fast yet, but you can’t have speed without strength.”

Oceanside’s Jonathan Gamarra earned second in the boys 300 invitational (35.11), as Donovan Sanders of Girard College won in 34.30.

Gavin Ehlers of Westhampton finished second in the boys 1000 with a time of 2:32.61. Pedro Bravo out of Iona Prep won with the fastest time in the nation this season (2:29.23). Placing second in the boys 55 high hurdles was Mt. Sinai’s Justin Wei (7.70). The winner, North Rockland’s Emanuel Joseph, also posted the fastest time this season (7.27).

Finishing second in the boys 1600 was Smithtown East’s Patrick Grasing (4:34.14), as North Rockland’s Bryan Onody came up with the win (4:32.66).

In the field, Westbury’s Isaiah Allen won the boys triple-jump (45 feet, 7 inches). Nick Pisciotta of Commack placed third in the boys shot put invitational (50 feet).