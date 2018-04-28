Christopher Borzor just wants to be remembered. But as anyone who’s lined up against the Uniondale sprinter well knows, he’s hard to forget. Borzor is one of the most dynamic athletes on Long Island, excelling at a variety of distances and leaving most everyone else in his dust.

As the first full month of the spring season comes to a close and it’s most important month dawns, Borzor is among the fastest runners in the state in multiple events. He ran a 21.57 in the 200 meters and, along with Malik Barrett, Giordano Williams and Tyler Edmeade, ran 42.21 in the 4 x 100-meter relay at the New York Relays last weekend, the top times in the state, as of Friday night. At the same event, he ran a 48.70 in the 400, good for third in the state, according to milesplit.com.

The performances earned Borzor Newsday Athlete of the Week honors.

What makes Borzor’s early season numbers so remarkable is how quickly he turned them in after a title-filled indoor season. He won two public school indoor state championships in March, taking the 55 in 6.44 seconds and the 300 in 34.53. He was the only Long Islander, boy or girl, to take home two individual indoor state titles.

So how did Borzor go from an indoor champion to an April standout with not much rest in between?

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Borzor said. “I practice a lot to keep going, and I stay in shape.”

While Borzor was happy to win the two public school indoor titles, it was not his ultimate goal — that would be a Federation championship, something he fell just short of in the indoor season. “I didn’t think I was going to win the public school states,” he said. “I thought I was going to place second. My main goal was to place in the Federation, and at least try to come in first. I think I did pretty decent . . . I didn’t get mad, but at the same time, I want to use the outdoor season to make up for it.”

Finishing third in both Federation indoor races will drive Borzor until the spring state championships, scheduled for June 8-9 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

“I don’t like to lose a lot, so that motivates me to run faster,” Borzor said. “ . . . I think, in the outdoors, I’m going to be comfortable and win something — maybe the 200 or the 400.”

In general, Borzor said he is far more comfortable in the spring season — with the open air making it far easier to breathe and, in effect, run and win.

“It’s so free. I don’t like running inside,” Borzor said. “Outdoors is easier for me. The air indoors in different. There’s more free space outdoors for me to run.”

And any time Borzor gets to run, he’s hard to forget.