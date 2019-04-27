TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

Bob Pratt Invitational

Print

Scenes from the Bob Pratt Invitational track meet at Smithtown East High School on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

The 25th anniversary of the 1994 MacArthur baseball MacArthur honors 1994 state championship baseball team Sachem East's Kristen Shanahan and Sachem North's Alyssa Sachem East vs. Sachem North girls lacrosse Rich Rindos #35 of Islip faces off against Islip vs. Comsewogue boys lacrosse Sean Meth of Port Washington puts the tag Port Washington vs. East Meadow baseball Colin Gleason #14 of Massapequa, left, moves the Massapequa vs. Farmingdale boys lacrosse Smithown West's Ryan Bell (5) drives against Ward Smithtown West vs. Ward Melville boys lacrosse Pavlos Papoustakis of Clarke acknowledges his teammates after Clarke vs. Island Trees baseball Danielle Pavinelli (left) of Northport squares off against Northport vs. Riverhead girls lacrosse Shoreham-Wading River's Nick Bettenhauser (8) lays down a SWR vs. Miller Place baseball Kings Park and East Hampton runners jump over Port Jefferson Steeplefest Plus Invitational Alex Rende #7 of Massapequa bloops the ball Massapequa vs. Syosset baseball ItÕs the start of the first heat of Joe Brandi Invitational Northport's Olivia Carner makes a quick cut in Wantagh vs. Northport girls lacrosse Gavin Pappas #20 of Garden City races downfield Garden City vs. Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse The Smithtown West boys lacrosse team celebrate with West Islip vs. Smithtown West boys lacrosse Paul Orbon #12 of Chaminade, right, gets congratulated SJB vs. Chaminade baseball Friends Academy's Jared Toby with a sac fly Friends Academy vs. Lawrence baseball Shoreham-Wading River pitcher Aidan Crowley (18) delivers against Shoreham-Wading River vs. Hauppauge baseball Kayla Downey of West Babylon works the ball ESM vs. West Babylon girls lacrosse Anthony Foti #18 f Commack connects for an Commack vs. Connetquot baseball Center Moriches right fielder Dylan Bryant makes the Center Moriches vs. Babylon baseball Kevon Smith of Freeport stays ahead of his Knight Time Invitational track meet Oyster Bay's Gatti Michael slides safely ahead of Oyster Bay vs. Wheatley baseball Stephanie Conrade #22 of Kellenberg reacts after crossing St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg softball