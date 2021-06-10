It was the best after-prom that Caroline Green could imagine.

The Friends Academy senior spent Wednesday night dancing the night away at the school’s senior prom, held outdoors on the football field. She spent Thursday afternoon winning county championships.

It’s a 24 hours that she’ll surely never forget.

Green won the 400 meters in one minute, 0.02 seconds and the 400 hurdles in 1:07.39 at the Nassau Class A track and field championships at Mitchel Field in Uniondale.

Green said she got home between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Thursday morning — conscious of what was on her plate the next afternoon.

"I definitely went home a bit on the earlier side, compared to some of my friends, because I knew I had to get some rest before counties," said Green, who is committed to Williams College in Massachusetts. "Honestly, the way it affected me the most was that my legs were a little bit tired from wearing heels last night."

Those tired legs did not show on the track, especially considering her two individual events were placed relatively close together in the first half of the meet.

"I felt really good in the 400," Green said of her second event of the afternoon. "I tried to start out strong and not go out too fast, so I could control my last half of the race. I ran pretty smoothly."

Valley Stream South’s Tori Daniels won the 100 in 12.98 seconds and the 200 in 25.88 seconds.

Daniels barely outpaced Oyster Bay’s Gaby Treble in the 100, getting a minuscule edge with a late lean. Treble was second in 12.99 seconds —.01 behind Daniels.

"I wasn’t completely sure," Daniels said of her winning status when she crossed the line. "That’s why I leaned, I wanted to make sure I got the victory."

This is Daniels first outdoor season running for Valley Stream South. She began her high school career at Valley Stream North, but has since moved across town, she said.

Treble came back and won the 100 meter hurdles in 16.37 seconds. Wheatley’s Julia Schriefer won the 800 in 2:26.74 and the 1,500 in 4:50.95.

North Shore won the girls team championship with 97 points. North Shore’s Sophie Rosencrans took second in the 3,000 in 11:34.34. Oyster Bay’s Greta Flanagan won in 11:14.46. North Shore’s Kayley Lehane was second to Green in the 400 hurdles in 1:09.99.

North Shore also won the boy’s team championship, scoring 114 points. North Shore’s Ryan Camardella won the 400 in 53.58, Thomas Burfeind won the 800 in 2:00.32, and Carson Paradis won the 1,600 in 4:29.78.

West Hempstead’s Jordan DeJesus had to battle a nasty headwind on the home straightaway to win the 200 in 22.96 seconds.

"The last 30 meters, it was hitting my face," DeJesus said. "I just wanted it to end."