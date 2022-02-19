Myles Small found his footing just in time. Moments earlier — less than a minute earlier to be exact — this wasn’t the case. The Holy Trinity senior wasn’t used to starting on a banked track, where his spot in lane 4 was raised and a tad tilted.

"It’s just weird trying to balance on, basically, your fingertips. I’m not comfortable starting on a banked track from the blocks. It was a little bit difficult. I’m getting used to it," said Small, who won the 300 meters in 33.97 seconds at the CHSAA indoor track and field intersectional championship Saturday at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island. "I knew it was going to come out fast, so I decided to wait for my moment to take over."

Once Small found his feet it was, ahem, off to the races. He moved his way up to the front on the back straightaway and battled Hayes’ Tavon Williams on the home straight, edging him at the line. Williams was second in 34.03 seconds.

"I was pumping my arms a little bit more and had just a little bit more stamina," Small said.

Small came back to anchor Holy Trinity’s 4 x 200-meter relay team which, along with Dylan Braithwaite, Josiah Brown, and Julien Crandall, won in 1:29.15, breaking the school record of 1:29.67, set in 2015.

Earlier in the meet, Brown won the 55 meters in 6.42 seconds.

St. Anthony’s won the boys team championship with 37 points, one point ahead of second-place Xavier and two points ahead of third-place Chaminade. St. Anthony’s needed a second-place finish in the 4 x 200 relay (1:31.23) — the final event of the meet — to secure the victory.

In the field, St. Anthony’s Kenyon Miles won the long jump, flying 21-6 and teammate Nicholas Lourenco cleared 14-6 to win the pole vault. It was Lourenco’s return to competition after missing five weeks with a stress fracture in his back.

"My run felt really good," Lourenco said. "The rest of the jump just took care of itself."

Elsewhere, Chaminade’s Liam Going won the 1,000 in a dominant 2:31.39 and came back to anchor the 4 x 800 relay, which, along with Brendan Anselmo, John Zgurzynski, and Pat Mulryan, won in 7:58.34. Going’s teammate, Dan Muccini won the high jump (6-2) and triple jump (42-10 ¼).

"I was just trying to keep the first 400 [meters] relaxed and then, from 400-800, I really wanted to push it and win the race there," Going said of his win in the 1,000. "The last lap, I just had to hold on."