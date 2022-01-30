The top of the podium is beginning to feel a lot like home to Logan Daley. If recent history is any guide, the Holy Trinity sophomore will be there for a while.

Daley is definitively the best sprinter in the CHSAA and once again showed why Sunday afternoon at the Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA League Championship at St. Anthony’s High School. Daley won the 55 meters in 7.28 seconds and the 300 in 42.23 seconds.

Daley was named Track MVP of the meet. It is her second straight such award in the CHSAA. She won Track MVP at the outdoor championships last spring.

Only a sophomore and Daley has as many post-season MVP’s as she does years in high school.

Daley isn’t even a huge fan of the 300 – it’s a little too long for her liking – but personal preference wasn’t going to get in the way of another win.

"Even if I don’t like the race, I try to execute the race really well," she said. "…I got a really good start and, towards the end, I wasn’t as tired. Usually at the end of a 300, I’m really tired. But today, I wasn’t as tired, so I was able to pick up speed at the end and finish strong."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Daley said her start in the 300 wasn’t as intense as normal, allowing her to conserve energy for the rest of the race, a tactic that might be useful going forward.

"I think that’s something that I should work on," she said.

In the 55, Daley said she was happy with her execution, which led to her second-fastest time of the indoor season.

"The finish (Sunday) was really good," Daley said. "I felt like I was getting tall, my knees were getting high, and I was able to finish."

St. Anthony’s won the team championship with 92.5 points. Amanda Dolan won the 600 in 1:47.02, less than a second behind her teammate, Katherine McConnachie (1:47.71).

"The last 100, I just knew I had to kick it," Dolan said.

Lindsey Yakaboski won the 1,000 in 3:11.83. Both Yakaboski and Dolan were on the 4X800 meter relay team that, along with Kiera Udell and Emma Rodriguez, won in 10:29.83.

"I tried to get out hard the first lap, sustain that, and keep a good place," Yakaboski said. "My tactic was, in the last 400 meters, to just give it everything I got and push my limits. I ended up winning, so it worked out."

The St. Anthony’s 4X200 team, comprised of Giavanna Ciaravino, Ava Russell, Kayla D’Souza and Camryn Daley, won in 1:49.23.

Kellenberg’s Olivia Spirakis won Field MVP of the meet, winning the long jump (16 feet, three inches) and the triple jump (32-3.5).