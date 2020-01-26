What’s better than one personal best? How about two? Chris Holt accomplished that on Sunday.

Add two more league championships and it only made the day even better.

Holt, a Holy Trinity senior, won the 55 meters in a personal-best 6.54 seconds at the CHSAA boys track and field championships at St. Anthony’s.

Holt’s preliminary time of 6.75 was also a personal best, he said. He also won the 300 in 35.86 seconds and, along with Bryce Ridley, Andre Wilkes, and Aaron Essien, won the 4 x 200 meter relay in 1:34.14.

Holt was named the track MVP of the meet.

“This is the time to get into race-mode for me,” Holt said. “Normally, I do well at this meet. Especially in the (55), so it’s awesome to do well (again).”

Holt said he had to battle the flat nature of the St. Anthony’s track during the 300. Longer sprints are generally more difficult on flat tracks, with turns less fluid than bank tracks, which are raised around the edges.

“Bank tracks really help curve runners, and I’m really a curve runner that shoots off the straight,” Holt said. “Running on a flat track can get a little (tough), but the work can be done for sure.”

Holt will be treated to a bank track when the CHSAA season shifts to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island and the Intersectional Championships on Feb. 8.

What does Holt plan to do when he gets there?

“Win,” he said. “I came in second last year and shocked myself with two (personal-bests), so I guess I was peaking at the right time. I just want to go out there, win, and go to Federations (on March 7) and do it again.”

St. Anthony’s won its 11th straight league title with 99 points. The Friars won four of the five field events. Nicholas Lourenco cleared 14 feet to win the pole vault and was named field MVP of the meet.

Kyle Muirhead went 20 feet, 3 ¾ inches to take the long jump, Steven Cayea won the shot put with a 44 foot, 9 ¾ inch toss and Liam Willman went 41 feet, 7 ¼ inches to win the triple jump. Willman also won the 55-hurdles in 8.25 seconds.

Elsewhere, St. John the Baptist’s Fernando Sanchez won the 600 in 1:22.48. Sanchez held off St. Anthony’s Robert Doherty (1:23.85) on the final straightaway. Sanchez had to fight through leg cramps on the final lap, but he had built up enough of a lead that it didn’t matter.

“I didn’t have to worry about speeding up, I just had to worry about the pain,” Sanchez said.