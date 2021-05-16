TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Fernando Sanchez of St. John the Baptist takes
SportsHigh SchoolTrack

CHSAA track and field league championships

Print

Scenes from the CHSAA track and field league championships on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at St. Anthony's.

MORE PHOTOS

Joey Terenzi of Manhasset shoots and scores during Woodstick Classic: Manhasset vs. Garden City photos Bayshore head coach, Jackie Pasquerella, fist bumps Tiffany Photos: Bay Shore vs. Connetquot softball Bayshore head coach, Jackie Pasquerella, fist bumps Tiffany Photos: Bay Shore vs. Connetquot softball Ava Montaigne of Port Washington makes the save Our top high school sports photos: May 2021 Bay Shore's Ty Panariello slides safely into second Photos: Bay Shore vs. Smithtown East baseball Jillian Swanson of Lynbrook charges down field during Photos: Lynbrook vs. Port Washington girls lacrosse Longwood relief pitcher Josh Dannenberg closes out the Photos: Longwood vs. Patchogue-Medford baseball Bay Shore midfielder Lola Leone tries to control Photos: Bay Shore vs. Smithtown West girls lacrosse Jesse Phelan #9 of Cold Spring Harbor, left, Photos: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Wantagh boys lacrosse Ward Melville third baseman Brian Silverio makes the Photos: Ward Melville vs. Sachem East baseball Maggie Davidson #22 of West Islip, left, gets Photos: West Islip vs. West Babylon girls lacrosse Syosset's Nicholas Accardo (2) tries to get around Photos: Syosset vs. South Side boys lacrosse Troy Emmanuel of Plainedge beats the throw to Photos: Plainedge vs. Floral Park baseball Sayville's Erin Schaefer (4) carries the ball while Photos: Sayville vs. Hauppauge girls lacrosse Demi Hecker #26 of Farmingdale, right, and Juliana Photos: Farmingdale vs. Garden City girls lacrosse Wantagh's Ryan Graham grabs the touchdown pass over Nassau IV football final: Wantagh vs. North Shore Manhasset's Aiden Mulholland (88) breaks into the secondary Nassau III football final: Manhasset vs. Plainedge photos Jack Cascadden #21 of Garden City puts his Nassau II football final: Garden City vs. MacArthur photos Massapequa DL Robert Koelmel stops Oceanside RB Andres Nassau I football final: Massapequa vs. Oceanside photos Shoreham ILB Jake Ekert catches his breathe on Our top high school sports photos: April 2021 Wheatley's Lauren Hackett gets ready to spike at Nassau Class B girls volleyball final: Wheatley vs. Oyster Bay photos Tommy Poz #10 of Garden City, right, makes Nassau Class A boys soccer final: Garden City vs. Great Neck North photos Sadie Reich of Wantagh (left) and Shannon Sullivan Nassau Class A girls volleyball final: Wantagh vs. South Side photos CalhounÕs Pat Sanchez (2) with the spike past Nassau II boys volleyball championship: Calhoun vs. Bethpage
Didn’t find what you were looking for?