It’s peaking time for Devin Rosmarin. The Massapequa weight thrower has a big week ahead of him and, as if on cue, he’s throwing his best. Rosmarin knocked down a 59 foot, 8 ½ inch throw at the Ocean Breeze High School Invitational on Staten Island last weekend, the farthest toss on Long Island this season as of Friday, according to milesplit.com.

“I tried to make sure that I wasn’t dragging the ball, which is one of my major problems,” Rosmarin said. “I also made sure to try and release it up and try to be faster in my turns. Those were all things I’ve had trouble with. But, with that throw, it all clicked.”

Dragging the ball, Rosmarin said, refers to not having the weight square with your body.

“The ball is supposed to stay in front of you at all times, or even ahead of you, but when you’re dragging it, it’s behind you,” he said. “It just means that the ball is moving slower than your body.”

Rosmarin continued: “One thing that I’ve tried to focus on is to make sure that I’m pushing with my hands. If you push with your hands, then the ball won’t be able to fall behind because there’s a force applied to it.”

It sounds complicated, but Rosmarin has it down just in time. He’ll compete in the Nassau Class A weight throw competition Monday night at St. Anthony’s High School and the Millrose Games weight throw competition Thursday at the Armory in Manhattan.

“I really want to hit 60 or 61 (feet),” Rosmarin said. “I feel like I can if I can make sure not to drag the ball. I think that’s a reasonable goal.”

Rosmarin has been at or near the top of the Long Island weight throw scene all season. A major reason for this, he said, was a mechanical switch that he implemented earlier in the season. Rosmarin had been spinning three times in the circle before releasing the weight. He cut that down to two spins and increased his control in the process.

“A lot of it was how I was starting,” he said. “With the three I was doing, I started with a toe turn and it kind of didn’t do much. It was more just a drain on energy. I tried throwing without the toe turn and it worked well, so I kept it like that.”

With the turning down pat, now all Rosmarin has to keep in mind is keeping that weight in front of him.

“I just have to work on that, and then it’s easy throws,” he said.