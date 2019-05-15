Division’s Ethan Sochinsky is always chasing. Even when he’s leading, there’s always something to catch. Whether it be a person, a time, or a goal, the thrill of the chase is what drives him.

“I always have a mental image in my head that someone is ahead of me,” Sochinsky said. “…There’s always going to be someone better, and you always need to fight. That’s the fire in my head, to really push myself.”

Sochinsky didn’t need to manufacture any motivation Wednesday afternoon. The junior came from behind to win the 400 meters in 50.34 seconds at the Nassau 3B championships at North Shore. He also won the 200 in 23.26 seconds.

Sochinsky, who only started running 400’s this season, broke the school record of 50.7 seconds, he said.

Although winning was great, Sochinsky wanted that 400 record, saying that he wasn’t even conscious of the two runners right beside him as he sped down the straightaway. Valley Stream North’s Jacob Schoenfeld finished second in 50.66 seconds and Wantagh’s Kyle Graham was third in 51.50.

“I was focused on the finish line,” Sochinsky said. “That was the one thing in my head, just the finish line.”

With 125 meters left, Sochinsky moved into position for the final sprint — setting up the win and the record.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“To get the record, I needed to kick it into high gear on the final straightaway, and that’s what I did,” Sochinsky said. “…Once we got to the final straight, it was just me and the school record.”

Valley Stream North won the team title with 221 points. Thrower Bernadin Fleurima won the shot put (42 feet-9 ½ inches) and the discus (101-8).

On the girls side, North Shore’s Sophie Rosencrans and Nicole Schneider ran together all afternoon and finished first and second in three separate events — the 1,500, the 800, and the 3,000.

Rosencrans won the 1,500 in 5:27.84 and the 800 in 2:22.36, with Schneider right behind her both times. Schneider won the 3,000 in 11:04.76, with Rosencrans behind her.

Rosencrans and Schneider had less than 10 minutes between the 800 and 3,000 — a tight squeeze for anyone. But they made it work.

“I’m surprised I ran the way I did,” Schneider said. “That 800, I ran really hard…I was really tired after and I don’t know how I pulled the [3,000] off, to be quite honest.”

Valley Stream North won the team title with 171 points. Danielle Phillip won the 100 (12.75) and 200 (26.84). Juel Charles won the shot put (38-3) and the discus (119-0).