Donisha Jeanty went to the memory bank and used it as the fuel she needed to help seal a trip to the state championships next weekend in Middletown.

“Recently I had a race and my plan sort of messed up,” said the Brentwood runner, who pushed forward and completed a late comeback to win the girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 13.28 seconds on the first day of the Suffolk state qualifiers at Comsewogue on Friday afternoon. “I realized I wasn’t really pushing it enough on the straightaway. So I thought this time I would execute it differently. I was still a little bit sit-and-kick, and I really started moving over the last 200 meters.”

Jeanty, a junior, qualified for the state championships previously in the 4x400 relay. In Middletown, however, she’ll compete for an individual title for the first time.

“This means everything,” Jeanty said. “I worked really hard for this and it paid off.”

Mount Sinai’s Sarah Connelly put on a dominant display, as she cruised in the 3000 (9:56.47). After finishing third at the state championships last spring, Connelly referenced something her coach always says as she looks to win it all this season.

“My coach always tells me to believe,” Connelly said. “So that’s what I have to do.”

On the boys side, Smithtown West’s Michael Danzi had a close victory in the 800 (1:53:49) over Northport’s Sean Ryan (1:53.59), as both qualified for the state championships.

“I’m just really excited to make it to the state meet,” Danzi said. “A lot of emotions right now…It worked out well in the end.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Smithtown senior Kevin Cawley won the 3200 (9:30.09) and was elated to earn another opportunity to run in a Smithtown uniform.

“This is great to get one last chance to run in high school,” Danzi said.