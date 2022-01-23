Eddy Vu and Ryan Antwi can both see the boys track and field mountaintop. After all, they’ve only just left it. Now, it’s all about getting back and making it stick.

Vu, a senior at Floyd, currently has the second-fastest 55-meters time in the state, a 6.41 run in December, according to milesplit.com. He spent nearly a month at the top of that list before being knocked down to second on Jan. 12. Antwi, a junior at Central Islip, is third in the state in the triple jump and has spent some time at the top as well.

Both athletes reside in Suffolk League I and won at league championships Sunday morning at Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood. And, although the marks were not quite enough to vault them back to the top of the state lists, both are confident that the next month will bring out their best performances.

Vu won the 55 Sunday in 6.46 seconds and the 300 in 36.96 seconds. Antwi flew 42 feet, nine inches to win the triple jump. The jumper posted a 45-8 at Suffolk Brentwood in a crossover meet on Jan. 8 and is working his way back to that number and, he hopes, well beyond it.

"That’s definitely the goal," Antwi said. "I’m pushing for it. I’m trying to get there and working every day in practice."

The third phase of Antwi’s jump has been the order of the day in practice these days. It’s something he said he has to get right if he wants to best 45-8 and move toward his main goal of approaching 47 feet.

"I’m working on planting my feet more and making sure I get elevation when I jump," Antwi said. "I have to make sure I don’t turn as much. When I land, I tend to turn my body. I have to keep in straight and elevated."

Vu got out slower than he wanted in the 300, but exploded past the field with 150 meters left to secure the double-victory.

"I kind of threw my race plan out the door to just get the win," Vu said.

He said that he feels a really fast time coming soon.

"I just have to stay patient," he said. "(I’m) not going to run a (personal-best) every meet. I just have to stay confident in my training and myself."

Elsewhere, Patchogue-Medford’s Niko Ferrante won the 1,000 in a commanding two minutes, 39.53 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:49.54.

Longwood won the League I team championship with 82 points. Their 4 x 200-meter relay team, comprised of Aaron Ottenwalder, Jordan Gibbs, Joshua Garcia and Alex Reyes, won in 1:37.55.