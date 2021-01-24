Eleanora Undrus took some time this weekend to reflect upon an 11-month absence from competing in a high school track event.

"I thought about it [Saturday],’ said the Shoreham-Wading River senior. "I haven’t run since last February in a real race, so it’s been a very long time."

Undrus made up for lost time away from the track with a first place-finish in the 1,000 meters (3:40.69) as host Shoreham-Wading River defeated Mount Sinai, 74-44, in a Suffolk girls winter track & field dual meet Sunday.

Madison Zelin was first in the 300 (48.7), second in the 55-meter sprint (8.1) and third in the 55-meter high hurdles (11.0), and Emily Cook took the 600 (2:05) to help Shoreham (1-0). The Wildcats held a 26-9 lead after the field events, which were performed separately on Thursday and Friday by both teams.

Interestingly, the 5-10 Undrus only started competing in the 1,000 as a junior.

"I realized it’s kind of my thing," said Undrus, who also ran a great first leg in the 4 x 800 relay. "I know how to structure [running the 1,000] better and sprinting toward the finish."

Undrus’ coach was pleased with his senior’s performance in the meet, but also her efforts since her freshman season.

"She’s always the first kid in the distance workouts," SWR coach Paul Koretski said. "She struggled as a ninth grader, but she’s worked very hard. I actually had to stop her right from when they stopped spring track [because of COVID-19] until Thanksgiving. . . . She was running a little too much."

So what about her day, Coach?

"It was perfect," he said. "We didn’t win the 4 x 800 [relay] but she certainly gave us a big lead. I think the girl from Mount Sinai had a great day . . . Carli?"

Carli would be Mount Sinai freshman Carli Sheiffele, who won three races, including the 1,500 (5:38.6) and 3,000 (12:05.0) and anchored the winning 4 x 800 relay (with a split of 2:52.4). Teammate Kate DelGandio was a double-winner in the 55-meter dash (7.5) and 55-meter high hurdles (8.6) for Mount Sinai (0-2).