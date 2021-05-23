Gianna Marquez’s socks were wet, but the job was done and she didn’t care that much. In her first steeplechase in two years, the Deer Park junior had easily broken 8 minutes, a solid benchmark as she prepares to go forward in the event.

"In ninth grade, I qualified for state qualifiers in steeplechase, so I wanted to try it again," Marquez said. "I really enjoy this event. I think it’s a really fun event that I should be able to do more."

Marquez ran all alone in the 2,000-meter version of it Sunday, winning in 7 minutes, 47.37 seconds at the Port Jeff Steeple Fest Plus at Port Jefferson High School.

By running all alone, Marquez said it allowed her to think through the race, without overdoing it. Not thinking is sometimes the preferred strategy, but after so much time away from the steeplechase, it was good for Marquez to analyze her performance while running. She didn’t have to think about racing and that was a good thing.

"If somebody was right next to me, it would have made me overthink it a little more," she said.

As a primarily outdoor event, most competitors came into this spring season without many recent reps in the steeplechase. No spring season last year meant no steeplechase. Even though the field was leveled in that regard, two years is two years and Marquez spent the week getting reacclimated to the event.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"At my school, we don’t have a steeplechase pit like [Port Jefferson] does," Marquez said. "So I just did a lot of hurdles and miles. I tried to more mentally prepare than anything."

Without a water jump at Deer Park, Marquez just had to visualize the signature portion of the steeplechase. When it came time to execute, she did just fine, avoiding the deepest part of the water.

"When I get to [the jump], I slow down a little bit, but try to keep my pace," Marquez said. "I make sure that my foot hits the steeple. That, way I can jump as far as I can."

Floyd’s Zariel Macchia, who dominated Suffolk during cross country season, won the novice 2,000 steeplechase, a level below the varsity race, in 8:07.63. Macchia, who had never run a steeplechase before, said she liked the event and would like to run it more competitively. Macchia also won the open 1,500 in 4:52.78, surging in the final 30 meters to hold off West Babylon’s Shannon Hieber, who was second in 4:55.86.

"I was definitely making sure that she didn’t pass me," said Macchia, an eighth-grader at Floyd Middle School. "She helped me push it faster than I would have if I was running it by myself. I liked having someone near me, so I wasn’t by myself. But I wanted to make sure that I was ahead because I wanted to make sure that I ran the [1,500] fast."

Macchia also ran anchor on the 4 x 400 team that won in 4:21.26.

Elsewhere, Mount Sinai’s Kate DelGandio won the 100 in 12.56 seconds and the 100-meter hurdles in 14.82. Teammate Kaitlyn Chandrika won the 400 hurdles in 1:10.25, holding off Bellport’s Natalie Gentzel (1:10.54) on the final straight.

In the field, Floyd’s Ka’Shya Hawkins won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches, and the long jump (16-7 1/4). Smithtown West’s Gina Mainella won the shot put (31-6) and the discus (85-6).