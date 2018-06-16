Salute to the champs: Girls track

100 hurdles: Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South

Obichere established herself as one of the best hurdlers in the state. She’s a legitimate force in the tremendously difficult event, one that combines speed, agility and mental toughness. She won her second consecutive Division I state outdoor title, running 14.37. She clocked 14.66 and placed second in the federation championship.

“Hurdling is definitely one of the hardest races on the track,” Obichere said. “But you just have to have that mentality that no matter what happens in the race, if you hit a hurdle or miss a step, you just have to keep going. You can’t have any doubts or anything like that.”

400 hurdles: Kayleigh Robinson, Mount Sinai

All Robinson wanted was a championship and, only hours into the weekend, she got her wish. Robinson won the Division II state 400-meter hurdles championship in 1:03.03.

“It’s one of the hardest races in track,” Robinson said. “You just have to keep pushing because there’s always going to be someone there . . . I worked really hard for this. You have to want it to win, and that’s what I did.”

3,000 meters: Sarah Connelly, Mount Sinai

After a breakthrough cross country season, Connelly closed her state championship season with a Division II win in the 3,000-meter race, running a 9:52.24. Connelly was one of the top distance runners in Suffolk all school year. Only a sophomore, she was the highest finisher at the state federation cross country championships in the fall.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Discus: Imoniri Aghomon, Bay Shore

Aghomon opened her state championship weekend with a championship throw. Her toss of 128 foot, eight inches won her the Division I state championship in the discus. A day later, she placed second in the federation championship, tossing the discus 125 feet, nine inches. Aghomon won the discus event at the Suffolk state qualifier with a toss of 128 feet, 10 inches.