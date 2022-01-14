Julia Schriefer thought it was all for naught. She had taken a chance at qualifying for the Millrose Games, been clipped at the line in the process, and now wouldn’t have anything to show for it.

"I thought I wasn’t going to make it," the Wheatley senior said. "I thought it was over."

Then they told her. It wasn’t over at all. She was in, as an at-large.

Schriefer, who finished second by less than a second to Cate DeSousa of New Jersey’s Red Bank Catholic in the mile at the Millrose Trials Wednesday night at the Armory in Manhattan, was selected to run in the high school girls mile at the Millrose Games, scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Armory.

The selection marked the culmination of a longtime goal — to make it to Millrose.

Schriefer, who ran the classic distance in five minutes, 4.16 seconds, said she thought she was headed for victory when DeSousa came up behind her and slipped into first near the finish line. DeSousa finished in 5:04.04.

"When there was half a lap left, I just started to go for it," said Schriefer, who moved up from third place in the final 200 meters. "I thought I was all alone. I didn’t realize anyone was actually behind me. I’m digging and pushing with everything I’ve got, and then right at the last second, [DeSousa] came out of nowhere and passes me."

Then, shortly after the race, with uncertainty in the air, Schriefer was told she’d been selected.

"It was definitely a lot of relief," she said. "I had no idea before that. I wasn’t sure if I was just not going to qualify at all, or if they still had to consider me. But then, once they told me, it was the greatest feeling."

Schriefer was unsure if she would even be ready to run in Wednesday’s trials. She ran the invitational mile at the Hispanic Games at the Armory four days before, finishing third in 4:58.44. While she thought the time might be good enough for an at-large bid to Millrose, she didn’t want to chance it. So on three days rest, she took another shot.

Had she not run the mile Wednesday night, Schriefer said she would have run on a relay at the trials, which left open the possibility of major second guessing.

"The thing that was on my mind the most was, if I was at the [trials] and saw the mile go off, I felt like I would have wanted to be in that race so badly," Schriefer said. "I would have just been so worried [thinking] ‘oh, what if my race wasn’t good enough to qualify me?’ I’m glad that I did it because now I know I did everything I possibly could to qualify."

Postseason already?

Yes, it’s that time of year again. Nassau kicked off its postseason this week with a handful of conference championship meets.

Port Washington won the Conference I girls championship. Eve Siff-Scherr and Ashley Carillo finished first and second, respectively, in the 3,000 meters. Siff-Scherr ran 11:55.25 and Carillo clocked a 11:55.32.

Carillo also won the 1,000 in 3:21.41.

Port Washington took the top three spots in the 600, with the trio finishing within one second of each other. Makena Romero won in 1:45.31 and Joanna Weber (1:45.73) and Paige Nettesheim (1:45.88) were right behind her.

East Meadow won the Conference II titlep. Leslie Villafuerte Castro won the 3,000 in 11:28.42, the 1,500 in 5:30.56, and the 1,000 in 3:18.67. In the field, Jessica Park tossed 31 feet, eight inches to win the weight throw, Mariah Perkins cleared 4-10 to win the high jump, Janina Cichocki won the pole vault (7-6), and Stephanie Pincus won the shot put (26-11.75).

Calhoun won Conference III by over 100 points.

Sara Manson won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.25 seconds, the long jump (15-10), and the triple jump (33-7.75). Carly Curnutt won the 3,000 in 11:46.20, Kaitlyn Stibritz was second in 11:54.70, Kate MacNamara was third in 11:57.57, and Omana Phillips won the 1,500 meter walk in 10:38.16. In the field, Erika Klein won the weight throw (33-1.5).