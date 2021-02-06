Even Max Haynia was taken aback for a moment after hearing his time.

The Westhampton sophomore ran a personal best in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 43 seconds) and also came away a double-winner in a 43-35 home victory over Kings Park in a Suffolk IV boys track and field dual meet on Saturday afternoon.

"I was pretty surprised about that time," said Haynia, who also won the 1,000 (2:58.43). "I came out here hard but I really wasn’t expecting to PR today. I feel like I could’ve broken 4:40 today."

The Westhampton girls team was victorious as well, 47-20.

Haynia credited one of his teammates for helping push him to new heights in the 1,600.

"It was just about getting out hard and having my teammate Trevor Hayes on my shoulder for most of the race, up until about 900 meters in. And I had to keep good form and consistent pace. Just keep the legs moving and everything else will fall in line."

Despite setting a new personal record, Haynia said he was more impressed with what his teammates did throughout the day en route to the win.

"I’m more proud of my teammates here today and what they accomplished," said Haynia. "I’m prouder of them than I am my own performance."

Also earning a pair of wins for the Hurricanes was Gavin Ehlers, taking the 300 (39.84 seconds) and moments later returning to the track to claim the 3200 (9:44).

"In the 300 I was really trying to stride out and get ready for the two-mile," said Ehlers, who also combined with Haynia, Rudy Scala and James Buono to win the 4x400 meter relay. "It was a little tough run for time with some wind in the two-mile, but I’m still happy with the result."

Amongst the winners for Kings Park were Sam Estherson in the 55-meter hurdles (8.33), TJ Scannevin in the 55 (6.98) and Mike Spinelli in the 600 (1:40.65).

Spinelli was especially thrilled with his victory, considering it was only the second time he ever competed in the 600.

"It just feels good to get a win," Spinelli said. "I usually do long distance and I just wanted to try some short distance. I’m proud of myself and I’ll just keep working hard and hope that I can do this again and again."

Leading the way for the Westhampton girls was Jackie Amato, who won both the 1500 (5:03) and 1000 (3:15). Other winners for the Hurricanes included Oceane Ode in the 55 (7.3), Valarie Fink in the 55 hurdles (9.3), Maureen Duffy in the 600 (1:47).