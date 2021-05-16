Holy Trinity's Logan Daley earns Track MVP at CHSAA championships

All week, Holy Trinity freshman Logan Daley reminded herself to stand tall. On Sunday, she did that over everyone. Daley, one of the top sprinters in the CHSAA, said that her natural running style causes her to slouch a bit.

"I usually run lower, with my head back," Daley said. "But, I’m trying to focus more on getting my knees up and getting tall…Naturally, that’s just how I run. If I’m not conscious of it, I’ll run like that. Now I know that if I run forward without being tall, it’s not going to make me go faster. I need to be upright and gradually get fast in that position."

She was able to do that enough to win the 100 meters in 12.36 seconds and the 200 in 25.66 at the CHSAA outdoor track and field League Championships at St. Anthony’s High School. She also ran anchor leg in the 4X100 meter relay, moving her team from last place to second in the process. She was named track MVP of the meet.

"The 200 is my favorite race and I was super nervous because I knew there were a couple girls in my race that were running similar times to me," Daley said. "For the first 50 [meters], I got out hard, like I was running a 55-meter dash. Then I cruised. On the [straightaway], I just relaxed, trying not to use too much energy and trying to gradually pass [the field]."

Kellenberg won the team championship with 90 points. Kathleen Healy won the 2,000 meter steeplechase in seven minutes, 59.10 seconds. Madison Scott won the 400 in 1:00.81 and Margaret McLoughlan won the 3,000 in 11:15.23.

In the field, Martine Demesyeuz won the triple jump and Maeve Duggan won the discus, throwing 86 feet, 10 inches. It was a nine foot personal best, she said. Duggan was also second in the shot put, throwing 30 feet, 1 ½ inches and was named Field MVP of the meet.

Duggan said that she was helped by raising her arm during her release, something that she struggled with earlier in the season. She also said that the wider throwing area at St. Anthony’s, as opposed to Randall’s Island’s Icahn Stadium helped her a great deal.

"I tend to not raise my arm when I throw discus," Duggan said. "It’s one of the things that I work on a lot. My release is good, but where my arm is for my release is not the best."