Boys outdoor track athletes to watch in 2019

1. Dylan Ameres, Chaminade, Sr.

Ameres finished second in the triple jump (43-3.25) at the CHSAA Intersectional indoor Championships in February.

2. Erik Brown, Kellenberg, Sr.

He was third in the 600 meters at the indoor state championships, running a 1:20.29.

3. Michael Danzi, Smithtown West, Jr.

Danzi ran 2:32.08 and placed second in the 1,000 meters at the indoor state championships.

4. Brendan Dearie, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

An outdoor state champion in the 4x800-meter relay, Dearie finished third in the 1,600 meters (4:23.50) at the CHSAA Intersectional indoor championships in February.

5. Nicholas DeFelice, Smithtown West, Sr.

DeFelice finished sixth in the outdoor state championship 3,000-meter steeplechase, running 9:32.71 last June.

6. Jaheim Dotson, Longwood, Sr.

Dotson, who won the public school indoor 300 state championship, is the highest returning finisher from last spring’s outdoor state championship 110-meter hurdles, where he ran 14.61, and the 400-meter hurdles, where he ran 54.73.

7. Jadan Hanson, Uniondale, Jr.

He’s one of the best triple jumpers in the country. Hanson won the indoor state championship and placed an All-American third at New Balance Indoor Nationals.

8. Marcrene Jeannot, Bay Shore, Sr.

Jeannot placed fourth in the state triple jump (47-6.5) on March 2.

9. Asiel King, Uniondale, Sr.

King is the second-fastest returner from last spring’s state Division I 110-meter hurdles championship, where he ran a 14.66.

10. Kal Lewis, Shelter Island, Jr.

Always a threat in distance events, Lewis is the defending Division II 1,600-meter outdoor state champion and is the fastest overall returner from that race. He clocked a 4:15.79 and finished eighth last June.

11. Jason Linzer, Seaford, Jr.

Linzer ran 9:20.16 in the 3,200 meters at the indoor state championships.

12. Jahmel Maynor-Mendez, Freeport, Sr.

He won the 300 meters in 35.83 seconds at the Nassau indoor state qualifier.

13. Kevon O’Brien-Smith, Freeport, Sr.

O’Brien-Smith won the indoor state 600-meter championship, running 1:19.98.

14. Matthew Payamps, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

The Georgetown-bound miler won the indoor state 1,600-meter championship in 4:10.51.

15. Michael Perez, Kings Park, Sr.

The best high jumper on Long Island, he cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to place second at the indoor state championships.

16. Nick Pisciotta, Commack, Jr.

Pisciotta placed fifth in the indoor state weight throw championship, tossing 61 feet, 9 ½ inches.

17. Jack Poplawski, Whitman, Sr.

The University of Chicago-bound standout is the defending state pentathlon champion.

18. Julio Rodriguez, Brentwood, Sr.

He’s the second-fastest returner from last spring’s state championship 200 meters, running a 22.23.

19. Jack Rosencrans, North Shore, Sr.

Rosencrans is the best distance runner in Nassau. He ran 4:19.61 in the 1,600 meters at the indoor state championships.

20. Johnathan Smith, Huntington, Sr.

He ran a 48.31 second anchor leg as part of Huntington’s indoor state champion 4x400-meter relay team on March 2.

21. Quinn Smith, Hampton Bays, Jr.

Smith won the shot put at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier, throwing 52 feet, 9 ½ inches in February.

22. Steven Vasile, Commack, Sr.

Vasile is the defending state discus champion, tossing 177 feet, 7 inches last June.

23. Kenneth Wei, Mt. Sinai, Sr.

The MIT-bound standout was a two-time All-American at New Balance Indoor Nationals. Wei was fifth in the long jump (23-11) and third in the 60-meter hurdles (7.83).

24. Timmy Weber, MacArthur, Jr.

Weber ran 2:32.59 and placed third in the 1,000 meters at the indoor state championships.

25. Giordano Williams, Uniondale, Sr.

Williams won the 55 meters in 6.66 seconds at the Nassau indoor state qualifier in February.