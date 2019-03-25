Girls outdoor track athletes to watch in 2019

1. Tori Daniels, Valley Stream North, 8th grade

Placed second in the 300 meters (42.05) at the Nassau indoor state qualifier.

2. Chibugo Obichere, Valley Stream South, Sr.

The top hurdler on Long Island, Obichere is the two-time defending Division I 100-meter hurdles outdoor state champion, running a 14.37 last June.

3. Dieusi Armand, Westbury, Sr.

Armand placed second in the triple jump (40 feet-1 inch) at the indoor state championships.

4. Alissa Braxton, Commack, Jr.

The best triple jumper in the state . . . maybe ever? Braxton won the indoor state championship (40-5), set the state record (41-9.75), and placed an All-American fourth (40-9).

5. Roshni Singh, Bay Shore, Jr.

Singh placed second in the 3,000 meters (10:11.05) at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier.

6. Natya Glasco, Roslyn, Sr.

Glasco placed fourth (39-6.5) in the shot put at the indoor state championships on March 2.

7. Juel Charles, Valley Stream North, Sr.

Her 42 foot, 9 ½ inch throw at the Nassau Class B indoor championships was the best indoor shot put mark in the state this season, according to milesplit.com.

8. Melissa Cunningham, St. Anthony’s, So.

Cunningham won the 55 meters (7.30) and was second in the 300 (40.84) at the CHSAA indoor intersectional championships.

9. Leeann Redlo, Bayport/Blue Point, Fr.

Redlo won the Suffolk Small School indoor high jump championship, clearing 5-1 in February.

10. Kayleigh Robinson, Mt. Sinai, Sr.

Robinson is the defending Division II outdoor 400-meter hurdles champion, running a 1:03.03 last June.

11. DeAnna Martin, Valley Stream South, Sr.

She was third in the 600 (1:33.02) at the indoor state championships.

12. Sarah Connelly, Mt. Sinai, Jr.

One of the best distance runners in the state, Connelly is the defending Division II outdoor state champion in the 3,000 meters.

13. Kaitlyn Chandrika, Mt. Sinai, So.

Chandrika won the 1,000 in 2:56.20 at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier.

14. Molly Ramirez, Sachem North, Jr.

Ramirez won the 1,500 meters in 4:53.36 at the Suffolk Large School indoor championships in February.

15. Anyia Wilson, Hewlett, Sr.

Wilson is the second-best returner from last spring’s outdoor state high jump championship, where she cleared 5-4.

16. Olivia Rodriguez, South Side, Sr.

Rodriguez placed second in the high jump at the state indoor championships, clearing 5-6.

17. Violet Drinkwater, Longwood, Sr.

Drinkwater cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier.

18. Zaria Fuller, Uniondale, Sr.

Fuller is the top returning pentathlete in the state. She scored 3,461 points and placed second at the outdoor state championships last June.

19. Soledad Jean, Half Hollow Hills East, So.

Jean won the state indoor high jump championship, clearing 5-7.

20. Emily Eng, Smithtown West, Sr.

One of the best pole vaulters on Long Island. She cleared 10 feet to place second at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier.

21. Maureen Lewin, Kellenberg, Sr.

Lewin won the 1,000 meters in 2:57.77 at the CHSAA Intersectional indoor championships and was fifth in the 1,000 in 2:53.93 at the indoor state championships.

22. Maggie Maier, Sacred Heart, Jr.

One of the best distance runners on Long Island, Maier won the 3,000 meters in 10:10.84 at the CHSAA Intersectional indoor championships.

23. Jessica Grover, Half Hollow Hills East, Sr.

Grover placed an All-American third in 7:30.06 in the 1-mile racewalk at New Balance Indoor Nationals.

24. Kayley Ragazzini, Hewlett, Jr.

The best weight-thrower on Long Island, Ragazzini threw 51 feet, 4 ¼ inches at New Balance Indoor Nationals, the farthest toss by a Long Islander this season, according to milesplit.com.

25. Arianna McLeod, Longwood, Sr.

McLeod finished third in 8.38 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles at the indoor state championships.