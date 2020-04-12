Analisse Batista, Huntington, 600 meters

She was tired and in last place, but Batista would not give up. Despite being at the back of the pack during the opening lap, the sophomore knew she had two more to get to the front.

“I usually have a strategy when I’m running and, by the last lap of the race, I try to use all my fuel and get first or second,” Batista said.

Batista fought all the way back and won the public school championship in 1 minute, 32.05 seconds. She was second in the Federation to Jasmin Muhammad Graham of Brooklyn Medgar Evers, who won in 1:31.37.

Soledad Jean, Half Hollow Hills East, High Jump

Everything went so well for Jean on championship Saturday that it’s a wonder she didn’t jump out of her shoes. Not that she didn’t try.

The state’s high jump standard-bearer won her second straight indoor state title, and third straight if you include outdoor, while clearing a personal best 5 feet, 8 inches.

“I was a little bit more relaxed and springy,” Jean said. “I had a little bit more energy.”

A little over a year ago, Jean was a sophomore without a state title. Now, she’s a junior with three, and the difference is palpable.

“I wasn’t as stressed this year,” she said. “I just wanted to PR.”

Gianna Paul, Whitman, 300 meters

Paul was back for revenge. Not against any fellow competitor but on a track surface at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. The sophomore fell down during the 300 finals last year, pushing her back to a fifth-place finish.

This year, she found herself standing the whole time — eventually, at the top of the awards podium. Paul won in 39.15, a few ticks ahead of Bishop Loughlin’s Brianna White, who was second in 39.19.

“This year it was like coming back with a vengeance,” she said. “My goal was to keep my form all the way through, PR, and just run against the clock.”

Isabella Rogler, West Islip, 1,500-meter walk

It was a pretty safe bet that Rogler would come out on top of the annual battle for walk supremacy. Entering the race, she had walked the fastest time in the state and won the Suffolk Large School championship. Still, she wasn’t polishing her medal quite yet.

“I was really nervous, so I did a lot of stretching and rolling out my legs, which helped me to mentally prepare,” she said.

The medal polishing came later, after Rogler rolled to win in 6:36.33, just over 13 seconds ahead of the field.

“I tried to go out first so I would be able to keep my lead,” she said. “Then, as I progressed through the race, I just tried to build my lead as well as I could.”

Huntington's 4 x 200-meter relay: Alicia Brooks, Analisse Batista, Hope Bilkey and Olivia Conte

Once again, a 4 x 200 championship belongs to Huntington, and this could be the beginning of a relay dynasty. While Brooks is a senior, Batista and Conte are sophomores and Bilkey is a freshman. After winning the public school state championship last winter, Huntington pulled in a Federation title with a 1:40.27 finish, 0.79 ahead of Brooklyn powerhouse Paul Robeson.

Paul Robeson beat Huntington last year in the Federation race, a fact that wasn’t lost on the new champions.

“I didn’t expect it because they usually beat us every year,” Batista said. “I was really happy that I got to actually beat them this year.”

To be sure, the public school championship was great last year, but the Federation title, which includes both PSAL and private schools, felt that much better.

“It felt cooler because we know that we beat the number one team in New York,” Brooks said. “To actually beat them this year, with a young team, feels good.”

That young team will get older, and more experienced, and faster. With three of the four eligible to return next year, it looks like this story hasn’t approached the ending.

“I think we can get a lot better,” Conte said.