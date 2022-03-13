The redemptive qualities of another chance cannot be understated or underappreciated. For many track and field athletes, nationals weekend provides that and, for those who take advantage of it, the dividends can last all the way through the outdoor season.

This weekend, it was Megan Hoffmann’s chance to change her indoor narrative. Hoffmann, a Sachem East junior, was disqualified from the 1,500-meter racewalk at the state championships last weekend after losing contact with the ground. In race walking, one foot must be on the ground at all times.

"It was really hard on me," Hoffmann said of the disqualification. "After having a really good season, I was really down on myself about that . . . I got really worked up [in the race] and was going out way too fast. I was getting too anxious about being first on the first two laps, when that’s not really my goal."

She made up for it Sunday. Hoffmann is an All-American after placing fourth in the one-mile race walk in seven minutes, 53.15 seconds on the third and final day of New Balance Indoor Nationals at the Armory in Manhattan.

"It felt pretty good to beat people that I didn’t think I could originally," Hoffmann said.

She was the fastest Long Islander in the race. Teammate Abby Callinan was eighth in 8:09.55 and West Babylon’s Farrah Wengler was ninth in 8:14 flat. Texas’ Madison Morgan won in 7:23.77.

"I think the biggest part was staying calm," Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann needed to change gears early in the race. She had splits written on her wrist that, if hit, would have given her a 7:38 and landed her in second place. When she realized that she was falling behind that pace, it was time to concentrate of making sure she stayed within the top six places, needed to clinch All-American status.

"I just kept looking at the girl in front of me and [thought], ‘I’m just going to catch her,’ " Hoffmann said. "I focused on my form so I didn’t get [disqualified], like last time."

On the final lap, Hoffmann made a move toward the front, further securing her spot within the top six.

"I felt I had more in me," Hoffmann said, "I felt like I could have pushed myself more. At that point, I was in the top six, but I wanted to see how far I could push myself up in those rankings."



Hoffmann was the top race walker on Long Island this winter. She clocked a 7:20.21 in the 1,500 meter version of the event at the Suffolk state qualifier on Valentine’s Day, the third fastest time in the state this season, according to milesplit.com. She was darting between third and fourth place at the state championships before being disqualified with three laps left.

Hoffmann hopes to build on the All-American indoor finish this spring and qualify for the 5-kilometer race walk at April’s Penn Relays – one of the biggest meets of the outdoor season.

"I definitely want to return to outdoor nationals [in June] and [finish] top-3, if I can push myself," Hoffmann said.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Floyd’s Zariel Macchia, fresh off winning a two-mile title at Nike Indoor Nationals on Saturday, finished seventh in the girls mile in 4:48.64. Eddy Vu, also of Floyd, finished eighth in the boys 60 meters in 6.84 seconds.