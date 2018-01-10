Jared Trefny is the epitome of mental toughness. Nothing can keep him down or knock him out. Oh, sure, a sprained ankle could have derailed the Half Hollow Hills East sprinter’s dreams of Millrose Games glory, but a bit of a balky joint is no match for Trefny’s grit.

“It’s all mental,” Trefny said of the sport he devotes his days to. “You have to make sure you believe in yourself, stay positive, and don’t let anything get to you.”

Only three days after suffering the ‘minor’ ankle sprain, Trefny won the 55 meters in 6.53 seconds at the Millrose Games Trials, held at the Armory in Manhattan Wednesday night. The victory qualified Trefny for the Millrose Games, scheduled for Feb. 3 at The Armory.

After two days of icing and resting the ankle, Trefny taped it up and was ready to race.

“My start was great,” he said. “I felt the explosiveness that I’ve been training in the weight room for months for . . . This is a big confidence booster. Now I know where I’m really at and where my competition is.”

Freeport’s team, composed of Jordan Jackson, Jahmel Manor-Mendez, Sebastian Buckeridge and Kevon Smith, won the Long Island 4X400 meter relay in 3:21.27, the second fastest time in the nation, according to milesplit.com.

Northport won the Invitational 4X800 relay. Thomas Fodor, Dan O’Connor, and twins Elijah and Isaiah Claiborne ran 7:55.79.

St. Anthony’s distance standout Mason Gatewood was invited to run in the New Balance Invitational junior boys mile . Liam Conway of Pennsylvania’s Owen J. Roberts edged Gatewood in the final 80 meters of the Invitational, crossing the line in 4:15.33 to Gatewood’s 4:15.80. However, because of the extreme competitiveness of the race, as well as Gatewood’s status as one of the top distance runners in the northeast, both will be invited to the games, Millrose Trials meet director Tim Fulton said.

Gatewood’s time broke the St. Anthony’s school indoor mile record, held by Peter Crooke, who ran 4:17.1 in 1975, coach Tim Dearie said.

In girls events, Westhampton won the Long Island 4X400 meter relay. Maeve Murphy, Maureen Duffy, Julia Smith, and Kayla Berman ran 4:01.22.