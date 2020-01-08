Millrose Games qualifiers
Scenes from the Millrose Games qualifiers on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Mt. Sinai vs. Shoreham-Wading River wrestling Photos: Northport vs. Smithtown West boys hoops Photos: Sewanhaka vs. Bellmore JFK girls basketball Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa girls basketball Photos: Uniondale vs. Oceanside boys basketball Photos: New Hyde Park vs. Long Beach boys hoops Photos: Plainedge vs. Bethpage girls hoops Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Moore Catholic Ted Petersen wrestling tournament at Island Trees Photos: Hispanic Games at the Armory Photos: LuHi vs. St. Raymond’s (Bronx) boys basketball Photos: Knox vs. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx) boys basketball Photos: Wantagh cheerleading competition Photos: Holy Trinity vs. Iona Prep boys basketball Photos: Brentwood vs. Boys & Girls (Brooklyn) boys basketball Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Mount St. Michael (Bronx) boys basketball Photos: Brentwood vs. Ward Melville boys basketball Photos: Deer Park vs. North Babylon boys basketball Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: Northport vs. Glenn Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: SJB vs. Sewanhaka North Babylon vs. Hills East Photos: Mac Arthur vs. Cold Spring Harbor girls basketball Newsday's All-Long Island girls volleyball team Photos: Commack vs. Riverhead boys basketball
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.