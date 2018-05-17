Tori Daniels made quite the first impression at her spring track championship debut. Her second impression was just as strong.

The Valley Stream North seventh- grader dominated both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the Nassau III-B track championships Thursday afternoon at Valley Stream North. Daniels ran the 100 in 12.74 seconds and the 200 in 25.9, leaving significant space between herself and the field on both occasions.

“I was a little nervous, but I was prepared mentally and physically,” said Daniels, who bested the next best runner by 0.31 seconds in the 100. This gap was wider than that between the second and sixth-place runners. Her 200 time was 1.17 seconds better than second place, which was bigger than the margin separating second and fifth place.

“I’m very thankful for the support of my teammates even though I’m so young,” Daniels said. “It’s a great team to be a part of.”

That team won its ninth division title in 10 years and also got a boost from Nathalia Ladino, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.90 and a dominant performance in the field events. Isabellah Paul won the long jump (16 feet, 0.75 inches), Juel Charles won the discus (99-2) and shot put (38-9 1⁄4), and Casey Wells won the pole vault (7-feet).

North boys win crown again. Triple winner Jacob Schoenfeld and double winner Ike Nweze helped the Valley Stream North boys win a 12th straight division title.

Schoenfeld won the 400-meter hurdles in 59.43, the 400-meter dash in 51.93, and the 4 x 800 relay with Christian Cicilia, Shane Johnson, and Michael Ott in 8:39.95. Nweze won the discus (139 feet, 8 inches) and shot put (45-1 1⁄4) for North.

“Last year, I was looking for more, so winning today was definitely special,” said Schoenfield, who took third in both events last year. “I let out a little scream in the end because it’s such an exciting moment.”

“I’ve always had the desire to win and my coaches and teammates have been the foundation for me,” Nweze said.

Matthew Foster (16.21 in the 110 meter hurdles), Matt Marrone (10:22.87 in the 3,200 meters), Lenz St. Vil (23.45 in the 200 meters) and Dan Araneo (9-feet in the pole vault) also picked up wins for the Spartans.