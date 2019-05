The Valley Stream South bus carried a particularly different brand of emotion as it rolled toward the Nassau Class A track and field championships at Cold Spring Harbor High School on Friday afternoon.

On that bus, seniors Chibugo Obichere and DeAnna Martin — two of the best athletes in the entire county regardless of class — wanted to make their mark on the place they will leave in just a few short weeks.

“I’m not even an emotional person,” Obichere said. “But on the bus, our coach [Nicole] Bertrami was talking to us and we all were tearing up. It’s really our last ride, basically. It’s bittersweet because we’ve accomplished so much here.”

There was certainly room for more accomplishments Friday. Both Martin and Obichere walked away with three individual championships. Martin, the middle-distance standout, won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 18.17 seconds, the 1,500 in 4:57.89, and the 400-meter hurdles in 67.98 seconds. Obichere won the 100 in 12.27 seconds, the 200 in 25.97, and her signature event, the 100 hurdles, in 14.53 seconds.

Martin said she was the least comfortable with the 400 hurdles, an event she has run only three times.

“It was fun,” Martin said. “I got nervous because I was afraid to knock [the hurdle] down or fall. But it was very lighthearted.”

Valley Stream North won the team competition with 118.5 points. Juel Charles won the shot put, tossing 42 feet, 3 inches and the discus (130-0). Ariana Paul went 16-8 1/4 to win the long jump.

Valley Stream North won its fifth straight boys team championship, scoring 164 points. Christian Cicilia won the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:38.04 and Jacob Schoenfeld won the 400 hurdles in 59.49 seconds. Anthony Anderson won the pole vault, clearing 11 feet and Ryan John won the triple jump at 43-4 3/4.

North Shore’s Jack Rosencrans won the 1,600 in 4:30.26 and the 800 in 2:01.18, narrowly edging Valley Stream South’s Evan Miller, who was second in 2:01.96. Rosencrans, who is one of the best distance runners on Long Island, said he’s moving more toward middle distance lately.

“My speed has just gotten better and better,” Rosencrans said.