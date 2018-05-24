Jack Rosencrans and Jason Linzer have been in some close races over the years, but it would be impossible for them to run one any tighter than they did on Thursday.

The two tied for first in a 3,200-meter run that was too close to call, with both finishing with a time of 9 minutes, 55.07 seconds at the Nassau Class A track and field championships at Cold Spring Harbor.

“The two of us go back a long time, going head to head, and it always comes down to the last straightaway,” said North Shore’s Rosencrans, who also won the 1,600 (4:24.49) and the high jump (6 feet). “We push each other and that competition is beneficial for both of us.”

Said Seaford’s Linzer: “I’ve never been in anything like this and I don’t think I will again.”

The race completed a daunting afternoon for Rosencrans, who said managing fatigue was one of the keys to his trio of victories.

“I just want to keep pushing for better times and that helped me push through today,” he said.

Valley Stream North’s Jacob Schoenfeld, Ismail Abdullah of Valley Stream South and North Shore’s Elia Alberts were double-winners. Schoenfeld won the 400 hurdles (57.63) and 400 (49.71), Abdullah won the 110 hurdles (15.10) and long jump (21 feet, 9 inches) and Alberts won the 200 (23.08) and pole vault (10 feet).

Schoenfeld’s Spartans also won the team title.

In the girls competition, Chibugo Obichere managed to improve on her performance from last year’s county finals, which was no small task given how dominant she was in 2017.

The Valley Stream South junior repeated as county champion and set personal bests in the 100 (12.55 seconds), 100 hurdles (14.41) and 200 (25.69).

“My goal was to come back and do things again, and I couldn’t be happier,” she said. “I didn’t want to hold anything back because we’ve been training so hard. I just had to tell myself ‘I’m not tired’ and stay strong mentally.”

Her teammates DeAnna Martin (4:59.67 in the 1,500 and 2:21.65 in the 800) and Lindsey Smith (17 feet, 8.75 inches in the long jump and 36 feet, 10.5 inches in the triple jump) were also double-winners.

North Shore won the team competition, led by Caroline Reiner, who took first in the 400 hurdles (1:05.06) and 400 (58.18). Her teammate Sophie Rosencrans, Jack’s sister, won the 3,000 (10:49.82).

Valley Stream North’s Juel Charles (114 feet, 7 inches in the discus throw and 37 feet, 2.75 inches in the shot put) also was a double-winner.