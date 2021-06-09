Marco Motroni missed out on his fall championship, so he made sure he got a spring one. The Manhasset senior sprinter, who is also a running back on the football team, broke his collarbone during a football game in early April, missing Manhasset’s run to a Nassau III title.

"It really (stunk) because I couldn’t get those last four games with my guys," he said. "It really was devastating. So, I’m glad this is making up for it."

"This" is a 100 meters championship, which he won in 11.36 seconds at the Nassau Class AA track and field championships in sweltering conditions Wednesday afternoon at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale.

"I really wanted to prove something coming out here and I think I did just that," he said.

Motroni also placed third in the 200 in 23.24 seconds, an event won by Valley Stream Central’s Jahrel Rimpel in (22.82).

Although it pales in comparison with the adversity that comes with a broken collarbone, Motroni had to break in new shoes during the county championships. His previous pair of flats ripped at the division meet, he said, making a new pair a necessity.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He bought the new pair this week – not exactly what a runner thinks he’ll be doing in the two days before a championship.

"(In) the (prelims) start, I actually slipped and I was like ‘this is not going to work," Motroni said. "But, I kept my form, kept going, and I felt good at the end. Then I did some practice starts, made sure my form was good, and I couldn’t have asked for better in that (finals) start. It set the tone for the rest of the race."

Elsewhere, Roslyn’s Elijah Yeroushalmi, who won the 3,000 steeplechase Friday, used a massive kick in the final 25 meters to win the 3,200 in 10:11.62. Roslyn won the boys team championship.

On the girls' side, Manhasset’s Angeline Caamano won the 800 in a battle with Jericho’s Ana Markovina. Caamano, who missed half of the winter season and all of cross country with a stress fracture in her foot, stayed a step or two behind Markovina for most of the race, moving in front with 50 meters left. She then beat a hard-charging Markovina to the line, crossing in 2:15.98. Markovina was second in 2:16.14.

"This is my second meet back and (Markovina) has been running super well all season," said Caamano, who is committed to Georgetown. "So, I knew if I was in the race, I just had to go. I took a lot of built-up emotion of wanting to win and put it on the track for the finish."

Markovina came back and won the 3,000 in a dominating 10:59.31.

Valley Stream North won the girls team championship. Danielle Phillip won the 100 in 12.44 seconds and the 200 in 25.87.