Rarely is a county championship race considered a tune-up, but it was just that for Carly Woelfel. Woelfel, a South Side senior who is among the best distance runners in Nassau County, won the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 52.21 seconds at the Class B indoor track and field championships Wednesday night at St. Anthony’s High School.

Woelfel led from the beginning, taking the race out decisively and never looking back.

“I was going into it thinking that I would hold myself either in the front or behind the front girl and in the last 600 meters, give it all I have to secure the win,” Woelfel said. “I have confidence in my kick. I’ve been working on it.”

Woelfel continued: “Today was just running for place. I had a coach on the far side, giving me updates, telling me what to do, and reminding me to start to pull away or stay on pace…Those little, tiny reminders kept me where I needed to be.”

Woelfel figures next Tuesday’s state qualifier 3,000 will be a little bit of a different race, with the entire county getting together on the familiar South Huntington track to run for a spot in the state championships on March 7 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

“I want to go back to states,” Woelfel said. “That’s the only race I’m going for…I think [Wednesday night] warmed me up, just kind of going through the motions and getting in another race. I think the mindset for next week is a little different, though, knowing that it’s going to be really fierce, pressured competition where everyone is very close in time.”

Woelfel, who is not running anywhere this weekend, will use the next week to mentally prepare for the state qualifiers, running lightly while mixing in one hard workout.

“I’m going to really have to focus on the mental and just have confidence in my physical abilities. I know I’m physically prepared, but that race is going to be very mental.”

Elsewhere, Manhasset’s Angeline Caamano won the 1,000 in 3:07.40 and Jericho’s Mackenzie Setton took the 1,500 in 4:58.52.

Elmont’s Alexandra Williams kicked into high gear with 100 meters left to win the 600 in 1:42.25. Friends Academy’s Caroline Green was second in 1:42.57.

In the field, Hewlett’s Kayley Ragazzini won the shot put, tossing 37 feet, 10 ¾ inches. Her teammate, Charolette Moscovici won the pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches. She hopes to clear nine feet by the end of the season.

“I know the corrections I have to make,” Moscovici said. “I just need to work harder. I need to jump better and get my feet to the board.”